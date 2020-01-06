A Magical New Year! Jenna Bush Hager and Her Family Ring in 2020 with Trip to Walt Disney World

A dream is a wish your heart makes going into 2020 — just ask Jenna Bush Hager!

The Today co-host, 38, and her husband Henry Hager recently took a trip down to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where they posed for a smattering of sweet photos alongside daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½. (The couple’s 5-month-old son Henry “Hal” Harold was not pictured.)

In the first image, the quartet smile in front of Cinderella Castle on Main Street, U.S.A., at the Magic Kingdom. The girls are dressed in matching Minnie Mouse ringer-style T-shirts — and Poppy even sports a pair of fairy wings that rival Tinker Bell’s!

Subsequent photographs show the sisters going for a spin at the Mad Tea Party attraction, and the family gathered on a patio to watch the nighttime fireworks over the park.

“We ended 2019 with a bang at the happiest place on earth. @waltdisneyworld you are magic. 💫⭐️,” Bush Hager captioned her Sunday post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager's daughters Poppy (L) and Mila Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Henry Hager with daughters Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and family

RELATED: The First-Ever Ride to Star Mickey and Minnie Mouse Is Coming to Disney Parks Next Year

Hal may not have been present in the family’s Disney World photos, but he did make an adorable debut appearance in the family’s 2019 Christmas card this past December.

In the first photo, the baby boy’s big sisters cuddled up close to their brother on either side. Mila even planted a sweet kiss on Hal’s shoulder.

“How wonderful life is now that you’re in the world,” the text on top of the sibling photo read, while the next image of the entire family hilariously said, “All is not calm but all is bright!” and signed off with the names of their five immediate family members.

“Happiest Hal-i-days!!!!” Bush Hager captioned the festive post. “2019 sure has been sweet!! Thanks to all of you for your kindness and well wishes this year! May your days be warm and bright.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bucket List Family at Disney World for 30 Days

After celebrating her first Christmas as a mom of three, Bush Hager rang in the new year with a waterside sunrise and sunset. Her first post came on New Year’s Eve, just as the sun was setting. The former first daughter posed on the sand with Hager and their two daughters, all with big smiles on their faces.

“Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother,” she captioned the first shot. “How wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world through our babes’ eyes. 💫💫⭐️”

One day later, Bush Hager gathered her family together again to pose for photos in front of the first sunrise of 2020. This time, the full Bush/Hager clan was pictured, including baby Hal, Jenna’s twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush with her husband Craig Coyne and the sisters’ parents George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

“New year’s first sun. Everything is beautiful in its time Ecclesiastes 3:11,” she wrote beside the photos. “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet[a] no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end.”