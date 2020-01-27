Jenna Bush Hager Jokes She's 'Hanging on By a Thread' in Motherhood After Welcoming Third Baby

Jenna Bush Hager is loving being a mom of three.

“I’m hanging on by a thread,” the Today co-host told PEOPLE at the Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee luncheon on Friday. “But I’m enjoying [Hal] so much.”

Bush Hager had her third child, son Henry “Hal” Harold, in August. She and husband Henry Hager also share 4-year-old daughter Poppy Louise and her 6½-year-old big sister Margaret “Mila” Laura.

The former first daughter said “logistics can be difficult” while juggling all three kids and she’s “making sure that each child has the love that I know I feel for them.” And at the end of the day, “It’s fun,” she adds. “I’m really happy.”

As for her family’s “so cute” newest addition, 5 months, “I’m enjoying him so much,” Bush Hager told PEOPLE. “I enjoyed all my kids, to be honest, but he is the special little boy and feels slightly different. He feels like this little love, so I’m just adoring him constantly.”

Bush Hager recently shared new photos of her baby boy, including shots of her sweetly kissing him on the cheek and playfully holding him up.

She captioned the post, “I’m in L❤️ve with my little man. Woke up today early just to watch him sleep … still can’t believe he is mine.”

The Sisters First author previously told PEOPLE her family was “overcome with joy” when Hal arrived at the end of the summer, and explained how they came to choose his moniker.

“He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she said.

Hal was not in photos from the family’s recent trip to Walt Disney World, but he did make an appearance alongside his big sisters in their 2019 Christmas card this past December.

“How wonderful life is now that you’re in the world,” the text on top of a sibling photo read, while an image of the entire family said, “All is not calm but all is bright!”

Proud mom Bush Hager also shared photos of her kids on New Year’s Day, captioning some shots of the family with the sunset behind them, “New year’s first sun. Everything is beautiful in its time Ecclesiastes 3:11.”