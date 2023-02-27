Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Fun-Filled Family Trip to Universal: 'Love Is Universal'

Jenna Bush Hager's family had the best time at Universal Studios!

Over the weekend, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, shared photos on Instagram from her family's vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, where Bush Hager, husband Henry Hager and their three kids enjoyed a special trip alongside another family.

Bush Hager snapped cute shots of her kids, daughters Mila, 9, and Poppy, 7, plus son Hal, 3, having fun with other family friends on the vacation. The group also took a fun selfie in front of the iconic Universal Studios globe.

Another picture showed Bush Hager and Poppy wearing matching hats for the trip that read "Hagers & Pepes Universal 2023." The mom of three also made sure to get an adorable selfie with her youngest.

"LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️," Bush Hager captioned her post.

Mila recently joined her mom on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she shared some "truth bombs" about Bush Hager.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila said of Bush Hager, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

But Mila wasn't quite done with her storytelling. "Is that the last one?" Kotb asked Mila, after her mom attempted to get her off-set during the broadcast. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," Bush Hager added.

After Mila took a few seconds to think of a story, she exclaimed: "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

"OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" Bush Hager quickly interjected as her daughter finally went off-stage.