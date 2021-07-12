Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager share three children: daughters Mila, 8, and Poppy, 5½, plus son Hal, who turns 2 next month

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos with Her 3 Kids: 'Loving Summer So Very Much'

Jenna Bush Hager is living it up this summer!

The Today co-host, 39, shared a gallery of snapshots from her family activities so far this summer, featuring sweet moments with her husband Henry Hager and their three kids: daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 5½, plus son Henry "Hal" Harold, 23 months.

"Photo dump: LOVING summer so very much," Bush Hager captioned the Instagram upload.

In April, the mom of three celebrated her eldest child's birthday sharing a heartfelt message written alongside a gallery of family photos on Instagram.

"Happiest Birthday to our dearest Mila. EIGHT years ago you came into the world fast and spirited — making me a mom — changing me forever," she wrote at the time. "Your creativity, leadership, empathy and heart INSPIRE."

"On the night you were born," continued Bush Hager, "the moon smiled with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same.' "

In her August 2020 cover story for Parents magazine, Bush Hager said her parents passed down their love of reading to her — and it's something she now shares with her own children. "Our mom made sure my sister and I were surrounded with wonderful books from the time we were babies," Bush Hager said of former First Lady Laura Bush, who used to work as a librarian.

She added that both her mother and father, former President George W. Bush, frequently read to her and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush when they were children.

"Most often, my parents would read to us in their bed. The four of us would all be in there together while my mom and dad took turns reading out loud. That gave us such a cozy, secure feeling," Bush Hager said, later noting that she also got her love of mystery novels from her dad.

Bush Hager also discussed her kids' sibling dynamic, sharing that "the girls win" when it comes to spending time with baby Hal, who gave their brother his nickname.