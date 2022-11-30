Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos as Her Kids Help to Decorate House for Christmas

Jenna Bush Hager's family is already gearing up for Christmas!

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 40, shared a series of sweet family photos on her Instagram Story Monday as her three kids, daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, helped to decorate their home for the upcoming holiday.

In the first snap, Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager embrace their three kids as they all smile for the camera while posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree.

Another adorable photo shows the siblings sitting around the tree together in their festive pajamas as Poppy sips out of a mug. A third shot shows Bush Hager holding up her little boy as he helps to place an ornament on the tree.

Last week, the mom of three shared festive photos of her family on Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story.

The first picture was a snap of Bush Hager's middle daughter Poppy looking happier than ever as she smiled at the camera with her arms wide open. In the photo, she wore white pajamas with Santa Claus, Christmas tree and candy cane motifs and a headband that read "thankful."

Bush Hager echoed the same words in her second post on her Instagram Story, writing "Thankful" on top of a photo of her embracing her eldest daughter.

In the second photo, Bush Hager smiled up at the camera next to her daughter, who wore red and black checkered pajamas. The duo also matched in identical "thankful" headbands.

Bush Hager concluded her celebration with a family picture where the family of five sat on the floor, with son Hal on her lap and Poppy and Mila seated in front of Henry and leaning in.