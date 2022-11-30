Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos as Her Kids Help to Decorate House for Christmas

Jenna Bush Hager shares son Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, with husband Henry Hager

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 03:28 PM
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Photos with All 3 Kids
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's family is already gearing up for Christmas!

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 40, shared a series of sweet family photos on her Instagram Story Monday as her three kids, daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, helped to decorate their home for the upcoming holiday.

In the first snap, Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager embrace their three kids as they all smile for the camera while posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree.

Another adorable photo shows the siblings sitting around the tree together in their festive pajamas as Poppy sips out of a mug. A third shot shows Bush Hager holding up her little boy as he helps to place an ornament on the tree.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Last week, the mom of three shared festive photos of her family on Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story.

The first picture was a snap of Bush Hager's middle daughter Poppy looking happier than ever as she smiled at the camera with her arms wide open. In the photo, she wore white pajamas with Santa Claus, Christmas tree and candy cane motifs and a headband that read "thankful."

Bush Hager echoed the same words in her second post on her Instagram Story, writing "Thankful" on top of a photo of her embracing her eldest daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/jennabhager/, Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

In the second photo, Bush Hager smiled up at the camera next to her daughter, who wore red and black checkered pajamas. The duo also matched in identical "thankful" headbands.

Bush Hager concluded her celebration with a family picture where the family of five sat on the floor, with son Hal on her lap and Poppy and Mila seated in front of Henry and leaning in.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/jennabhager/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram.
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Thanksgiving with Her 3 Children: 'Thankful'
Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Match with Two Kids as Mila Shines in Solo Halloween Costume
Jenna Bush Hager Dresses as Witch for Halloween as She Shares Sweet Family Photos
jenna bush kids
Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Are Ready for Christmas in Sweet Photo: 'From Halloween to Tree Decorating'
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush, pose with their daughters Jenna Bush, 26, right, and Barbara Bush, left, pose for photos prior to Jenna's marriage to Henry Hager at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, Saturday, May 10, 2008. Barbara was her twin sister's maid of honor.
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Coyne visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 19, 2022 in New York City
Who Are George W. Bush's 2 Daughters? All About Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Smiles with Her Kids During Family Boat Outing on Labor Day Weekend
Early Christmas decorations Reese Witherspoon
Tis (Almost) the Season! Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Rhett and More Stars Who Decorate for Christmas Early
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photo of Daughters Mila and Poppy with Baby Cousin Cora
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from 'Magical Maine' with Twin Barbara Bush Coyne and Their Kids
Jenna Bush with her family
Jenna Bush Hager Talks Finding Fun in the 'Tedious Parts of Parenting': 'Love Those Moments'
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Says Watching Sister Barbara's 'Dreams Come True' as a Mom Is an 'Incredible Gift'
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting With Daughter Mila During Summer Camp Pickup
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Daughter Mila's Harsh Critiques of Mom: 'You Do Look Better in Makeup'
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday. Jenna Bush Hager celebrates niece's birthday. ; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Emotionally Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Get Emotional as They Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Music superstar Michael Bublé returned to Walt Disney World Resort with his spouse, actor and model Luisana Lopilato in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on October 27, 2022.
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato Strike a Pose at Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at the Happiest Place on Earth
Jenna Hager Family
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates a 'Very Texas' Christmas with Her 3 Kids: 'So Grateful'
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Twin Barbara Bush Coyne with Daughters Mila and Poppy https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennabhager/2911886540054338867/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennabhager/2911886775757387002/
Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush