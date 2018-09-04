Jenna Bush Hager Marks the End of Summer with a Sweet Family Photo Shoot at Sunset: 'My Loves'

Another summer has passed with lots of love in Jenna Bush Hager‘s family.

The Today show correspondent matched the smiles worn by her husband Henry Hager and their daughters Poppy Louise, 3, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 5, in a pair of snapshots she shared to Instagram Monday.

In the first, Bush Hager’s entire brood is looking at the camera while a stunning sunset takes place over the water in the background. While the second image sported the same serene backdrop, the gals are having a more casual, fun moment, snuggling close together for the shot.

“Sun setting on a magical summer with my loves.✨✨,” the mother of two, 36, captioned the pretty photos.

Jenna Bush Hager and family Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Summer was full of fun surprises for the girls. To kick off the season in June, Poppy and Mila accompanied their mom and her Today costars Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, along with Carson Daly‘s wife Siri, on a special field trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in N.Y.C.

Along for the ride were Guthrie’s daughter Vale, 4, and Dreyer’s son Calvin Bradley, 20 months. The kids all had a blast during the “sensory overload” tour, swinging over a pond of sprinkles, rolling around in a pit of cherries, hanging out next to a wall of bananas and picking up a few sweet items in the pastel-covered gift shop.

The highlight of the experience? Learning about the ice-cream-making process, which the kids, understandably, weren’t quite as jazzed for as they were about taste-testing.

Last month, Bush Hager and Guthrie co-hosted a joint princess-themed party for their daughters, who both celebrate their birthdays on Aug. 13.

“Birthday twins party together!!! our tradition #ValeandPoppy @jennabhager,” Guthrie, 46, captioned a set of three cute photos from the big bash that was complete with glittery pink paper crowns and one pink birthday cake.

“Birthday tradition with birthday besties. How wonderful life is with these two in the world! @savannahguthrie,” Bush Hager captioned the same pictures of Poppy and Vale.