Hal's First Christmas! See Jenna Bush Hager's Heartwarming Holiday Cards Starring Her 3 Kids

Jenna Bush Hager‘s heart has never more full.

The Today show co-anchor and mother of three, 38, is celebrating the rapidly approaching Christmas holiday by sharing her family’s 2019 cards — which feature her son Henry “Hal” Harold for the first time.

In the first photo, the 4-month-old’s big sisters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½, cuddle up close to their baby brother on either side. Mila even plants a kiss on baby Hal’s shoulder!

“How wonderful life is now that you’re in the world,” the text on top of the sweet sibling photo reads, while the next image of the entire family (Hal, Poppy, Mila, Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager) hilariously says, “All is not calm but all is bright!” and signs off with the names of their family members.

“Happiest Hal-i-days!!!!” Bush Hager captioned the festive post. “2019 sure has been sweet!! Thanks to all of you for your kindness and well wishes this year! May your days be warm and bright.”

It has been a year of major life changes for many in the Bush family — with weddings, births, new jobs and the deaths of the family’s matriarch and patriarch, former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, in 2018.

On Thanksgiving last month, Bush Hager reflected on some of the joys in her life: namely, her husband and her first holiday season as a mother of three.

“How grateful I am!!!!” the former first daughter raved on her Instagram, captioning a photo of her family of five posing in front of a pretty decorated mantelpiece.

Her post was met with loving comments, including one from cousin Lauren Bush Lauren, who left a blue heart emoji.

Two days after Thanksgiving, Bush Hager shared an emotional tribute to her late grandfather on the one-year anniversary of his death, posting a series of photos with him and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush.

“One year yesterday, we lost our Gamps. He is gone but he left behind a family that loves each other — we talked yesterday about how much we love him and each other,” Bush Hager wrote. “He showed us that serving with humility is the best way to serve and that living with kindness and generosity of spirit is the best way to live.”

In her heartfelt caption, the star also revealed the sweet way her daughter Mila comforted her with love.

“We miss you Gampy, but as Mila said yesterday: don’t worry mama, he’s celebrating in heaven with Ganny. 💫,” she added.