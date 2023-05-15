Jenna Bush Hager on Why She Believes 'You Have to Have Low Expectations' on Mother's Day

Jenna Bush Hager talked about all the complicated feelings people have around Mother's Day and why she thinks low expectations can help

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 11:21 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpDftolL0-h/ LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager spent a special Mother's Day with her three kids.

The TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-host, 41, celebrated the holiday with husband Henry Hager and their three kids — son Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10, as she explained on-air Monday.

Chatting about the holiday with co-host Hoda Kotb, the mom of two remarked, "You never know how Mother's Day is going to go."

Bush Hager agreed, adding, "You have to have low expectations, so you have low expectations and then you're just grateful you get to enjoy it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

For the special day, the family of five traveled home, which Bush Hager said was "really fun."

"The kids cut me some flowers, which I thought was really sweet," she shared. "Henry got me some Mexican food for dinner, which I love. And then Henry was like, 'Who wants to say a toast for mommy?'"

The mom of three got varying levels of enthusiasm from her kids about the prospect.

Jenna Bush Hager and her family
Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

"Mila's like, 'Meh, Happy Mother's Day Mommy,' " she laughed, adding, "Nobody really wanted to, which is fine."

"Poppy actually said a beautiful prayer. She was like, 'The moment you were born, changed my life.' Which is… true!" she shared.

Both moms agreed they "feel grateful we get to be mothers," going on to acknowledge all of those who might have a hard time with the holiday for different reasons.

"It can be complicated," the book club host acknowledged. "So maybe just find the joy in it."

Related Articles
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Witney Carson Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Carson: 'Best Mother's Day Gift'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Kids After Split from Jim Toth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock (1289470hi) Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie Cearley 83rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 27 Feb 2011
Jeremy Renner Praises His Mom's 'Grace and Strength' in Heartwarming Mother's Day Tribute
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Chrisley Family Marks First Mother's Day Without Julie: 'I Miss My Mama So Bad'
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner Marks Mother's Day with Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!
Addison Timlin attends FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere; Jeremy Allen White at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Addison Timlin on 'Strength' as a 'Single Mother' After Her Split from Jeremy Allen White
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala; Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint’s Sweet Mother’s Day Video Message: ‘You Mean The World To Me’
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Mother's Day Video from Son Saint: 'You Mean The World To Me'
Chrissy Teigen is seen leaving Bravo Studios on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 'All the People' Who Help Her 'Be the Best Mother I Can Possibly Be'
Actress Carrie Fisher and daughter actress Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher in Mother's Day Post: 'This Still Feels Like Her Day — Not Mine'
Ivanka Trump and Ivana Trump
 Ivanka Trump Remembers Late Mother Ivana on First Mother's Day After Her Death
Beyonce Knowles, Tina Lawson
Beyoncé Shares Tribute to Her Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Mother's Day: 'Grateful for All You Do'
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Royce's Face in Sweet Mother's Day Post
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Daughter Apple Martin's Birthday on Mother's Day: 'A Double Celebration'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Kids After Split from Jim Toth
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Family: 'Not a Better Mama Bear'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Mother's Day with Daughter Matilda and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey