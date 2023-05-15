Jenna Bush Hager on Why She Believes 'You Have to Have Low Expectations' on Mother's Day

Jenna Bush Hager spent a special Mother's Day with her three kids.

The TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-host, 41, celebrated the holiday with husband Henry Hager and their three kids — son Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10, as she explained on-air Monday.

Chatting about the holiday with co-host Hoda Kotb, the mom of two remarked, "You never know how Mother's Day is going to go."

Bush Hager agreed, adding, "You have to have low expectations, so you have low expectations and then you're just grateful you get to enjoy it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

For the special day, the family of five traveled home, which Bush Hager said was "really fun."

"The kids cut me some flowers, which I thought was really sweet," she shared. "Henry got me some Mexican food for dinner, which I love. And then Henry was like, 'Who wants to say a toast for mommy?'"

The mom of three got varying levels of enthusiasm from her kids about the prospect.

Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

"Mila's like, 'Meh, Happy Mother's Day Mommy,' " she laughed, adding, "Nobody really wanted to, which is fine."

"Poppy actually said a beautiful prayer. She was like, 'The moment you were born, changed my life.' Which is… true!" she shared.

Both moms agreed they "feel grateful we get to be mothers," going on to acknowledge all of those who might have a hard time with the holiday for different reasons.

"It can be complicated," the book club host acknowledged. "So maybe just find the joy in it."