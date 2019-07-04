Jenna Bush Hager Says Daughters are ‘Practicing for Baby Bro’ in Sweet July 4th Post

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

If practice makes perfect, Jenna Bush Hager’s daughters have already mastered the art of being big sisters.

The pregnant Today show co-host shared a sweet photo in celebration of the Fourth of July, and revealed that daughters Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6, and Poppy Louise, 3½, brought a special guest along to the day’s festivities: a baby doll.

“Happiest Fourth! I’m so grateful for our freedom and my family; and especially for all of those who protect our beautiful country,” she captioned the Instagram photo, which featured Mila clutching the doll.

The snap showed both girls getting into the patriotic spirit, with matching white dresses with red lobsters printed on them, as well as red, white and blue necklaces, sparkly bows and patriotic streamers in their hair.

Hager Bush, 37, also added the hashtag, “Practicing for Baby Bro” in reference to the doll.

The former first daughter announced in April she and husband Henry Hager, 41, are expecting their third child, a baby boy.

“Yes, I’m pregnant!” she said on her NBC morning show. “I’m very pregnant. I don’t know how you missed this! I’ve needed seven or eight sports bras.”

She eventually broke the news to her daughters on Easter morning, revealing their excited reactions in a sweet video on Instagram.

“Is it the best Easter ever?” she asks her kids, to which Mila replies, “Yeah, ‘cause I have a baby boy in my mommy’s tummy!”

Hager Bush, who was announced as the new co-host for the 10 o’clock hour of Today in February and started in April, celebrated her impending arrival with a baby shower in early June that featured guests like co-host Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“I am pregnant and it was unexpected. We really hadn’t planned to even have a third baby and it feels like this blessing that I hadn’t even asked for,” she told PEOPLE in May.

The star did admit that the timing of pregnancy was not “ideal” considering her new gig, but revealed that her work family was nothing but supportive.

“We are launching something new and I’ll be taking maternity leave this fall,” she said. “[But] there was no hesitation when I told anybody at work. It is a beautiful journey for you and your family. And I know they feel the same way for Hoda.”

Hager Bush’s pregnancy news came just one week after Kotb announced she’d adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine.