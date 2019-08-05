See the Sweet Moment Jenna Bush Hager's Daughters Met Their Baby Brother for the First Time

Henry “Hal” Harold has two very proud big sisters!

Jenna Bush Hager‘s daughters Poppy Louise, who turns 4 on Aug. 13, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6, were arguably the most excited in the family to welcome their new baby brother on Friday, after their mama gave birth via cesarean to her third child with husband Henry Hager.

The Today co-anchor, 37, celebrated the siblings’ first meeting with a trio of snapshots on her Instagram account Monday, showing Mila and Poppy peering into Hal’s bassinet and snuggling up in Bush Hager’s hospital bed alongside their mom and the newborn. A third image saw both Mila and Hager looking lovingly down at Hal.

“And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” Bush Hager captioned the touching post.

The former first daughter previously shared a collection of images featuring herself, her husband and their new addition with their daughters plus dad George W. Bush and mom Laura Bush, writing, “Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter. ❤️❤️👶🏼”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jenna Bush/ Instagram

Image zoom Henry Hager with daughter Mila and son Hal Jenna Bush/ Instagram

RELATED: George W. Bush Was “Mad” Jenna Bush Hager’s New Baby Boy Wasn’t Named After Him, She Jokes

The new mom of three told PEOPLE following her son’s birth that Mila and Poppy were “thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming, ‘Welcome to the world, Hal Pal!’ “

In fact, their new sibling’s nickname is all his sisters’ doing! “We weren’t exactly sure about the name, but then his big sisters arrived and they called him Hal Pal,” Bush Hager recalled during a Monday-morning call-in to the Today show from her maternity leave. “So we thought, ‘This is just perfect!’ “

She also added that she was feeling “good” and “happy” following Hal’s arrival, explaining to her co-anchors over the phone, “I think when you’re held up in a hospital room with a newborn and you see the light in his eyes, you think, ‘This is what life’s for — to make the world better for our little babes.’ “

“And even though the news outside these walls isn’t so great, seeing the joy in their eyes, that’s what we’re here to do — make their lives safe,” Bush Hager continued. “And he’s a beautiful, funny little man.”

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and family Jenna Bush Hager

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter Can’t Stop Telling Strangers on the Subway She’s Having a Brother!

Bush Hager spilled the pregnancy beans to her daughters on Easter Sunday this year, sharing on the Today show that the “Easter bunny brought them an egg with the big reveal.”

One of the girls was even so excited she kept telling “strangers on the subway and anybody that [would] listen” about her baby brother on the way while rubbing her mom’s stomach, Bush Hager told PEOPLE in June.

The following month, the then-pregnant star shared a sweet photo in celebration of the Fourth of July, and revealed that her daughters had brought a special guest along to the day’s festivities: a baby doll.

“Happiest Fourth! I’m so grateful for our freedom and my family; and especially for all of those who protect our beautiful country,” Bush Hager captioned the Instagram photo, which featured Mila clutching the doll and concluded with the hashtag, “#practicingforbabybro.”