Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photos of Her Daughters Cuddling Their Newborn Baby Brother

Jenna Bush Hager‘s daughters are bonding with their baby brother!

Just over a week after the Today show co-anchor, 37, and husband Henry Hager welcomed their son Henry “Hal” Harold on Aug. 2, the mom of three shared new photos of the newborn on Instagram Story Saturday.

The sweet pictures showed Bush Hager’s daughters — Poppy Louise, who turns 4 on Aug. 13, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6 — cuddling up to baby Hal.

“Morning snuggles,” Bush Hager captioned one of the images, while the other read, “I love you baby bro.”

Earlier this week, Bush Hager shared photos of the siblings’ first meeting in the hospital after Hal’s birth. A trio of snapshots shared on Instagram showed Mila and Poppy peering into Hal’s bassinet and snuggling up in Bush Hager’s hospital bed alongside their mom and the newborn. A third image saw both Mila and Hager looking lovingly at Hal.

“And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” Bush Hager captioned the touching post.

The new mom told PEOPLE following her son’s birth that Mila and Poppy were “thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming, ‘Welcome to the world, Hal Pal!’”

In fact, their new sibling’s nickname is all his sisters’ doing. “We weren’t exactly sure about the name, but then his big sisters arrived and they called him Hal Pal,” Bush Hager recalled during a Monday-morning call-in to the Today show from her maternity leave. “So we thought, ‘This is just perfect!’ “

Bush Hager told her daughters about the pregnancy on Easter Sunday this year, sharing on the Today show that the “Easter bunny brought them an egg with the big reveal.”

One of the girls was even so excited she kept telling “strangers on the subway and anybody that [would] listen” about her baby brother on the way while rubbing her mom’s stomach, Bush Hager told PEOPLE in June.

Following Hal’s birth, Bush Hager explained to PEOPLE that he “is named Henry after many on his father’s side, including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather.”

“Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she added.

In the days after his birth, Hal has had visitors from many of Bush Hager’s family members and friends — including a recent visit from Bush Hager’s Today co-host Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Haley Joy, and Bush Hager’s twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne, who brought “donuts and tacos” when she arrived at the hospital.