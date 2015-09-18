The mom of two shared a sweet photo of her daughters on Thursday, before departing on a work trip with her own sibling

It’s hard for Jenna Bush Hager to leave her family behind, but knowing her daughters have each other makes traveling for work a little less painful.

The Today correspondent embarked on her first work trip as a mother of two on Thursday, just one month after welcoming daughter Poppy with husband Henry Hager.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a sweet photo of Poppy and big sister Mila, 2, the infant rests in the toddler’s lap peacefully while Mila beams down at her 5-week-old sibling.

“Leaving these wildly, happy sissies for first work trip,” Hager captioned the photo. “At least I’m traveling with my sissy! #bringoutthepump.”

Image zoom



Courtesy Jenna Bush Hager

Hager and her own sister Barbara Pierce Bush (their parents are former president George Bush and wife Laura Bush) are traveling together, and only one day into the trip it appears hijinks have already ensued.

“How many sisters does it take to figure out a new travel pump?” Hager wrote on Instagram, and shared a black-and-white selfie with her sibling. “Turns out more than 2. #boobexplosion #rentedpumpindestination.”

In the image, the sisters playfully hold up a dismantled (and apparently malfunctioning) breast pump.

The twins also got together for New York Fashion Week last Friday, and sat front row at the Prabal Gurung Spring 2016 show.

Image zoom



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Just one day before leaving, Mila started her first day of school in New York City. Hager commemorating the momentous occasion with a photo sending the backpack-toting tot off.