Back to School! Jenna Bush Hager Shares Adorable Photo of Daughters Poppy and Mila on First Day

Image zoom Mila (L) and Poppy Hager Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager‘s girls are off to school!

Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6, are ready to kick off their year in first grade and junior kindergarten, respectively, as shown in a photograph shared by their proud mom on Instagram Thursday.

The smiling sisters each hold up a pennant proclaiming their new grade, wearing matching uniforms, while the second outdoor snap shows them wearing backpacks as they pose with Bush Hager, 37, and dad Henry Hager.

“Back to school!!! 1st grade and JK here come the Hager sissys!” the Today co-anchor captioned her celebratory post.

Fellow moms in the television-journalism world jumped into the comments to wish the girls well, including Bush Hager’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who wrote, “Go Hager girlies!”

Carson Daly‘s wife Siri chimed in with, “You guys are too adorable … go get ’em, girls!” while The View co-panelist (and new mom of twins!) Abby Huntsman commented with two heart-eye emojis.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Henry (L) and Jenna Bush Hager with daughters Poppy and Mila Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: “I’m Already Crying”: The Cutest Back-to-School Pics of Celeb Kids

Bush Hager’s family recently became one of five when she, Hager and their daughters welcomed its newest member on Aug. 2: son Henry Harold, who was quickly nicknamed “Hal Pal” by his proud big sisters.

The former first daughter shared photos of the siblings’ first meeting in the hospital after Hal’s birth. A trio of snaps shared on Instagram showed Mila and Poppy peering into his bassinet and snuggling up in Bush Hager’s hospital bed alongside their mom and the newborn. A third image saw both Mila and Hager looking lovingly at Hal.

A week after his birth, Bush Hager posted more images of her daughters bonding with their baby brother, taking turns holding and cuddling up to him.

“Morning snuggles,” the new mom of three captioned one of the photos, while the other read, “I love you baby bro.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Welcomes Son with Husband Henry Hager: “We Are Overcome with Joy”

Bush Hager is currently on maternity leave from the Today show, but took time to sent in well wishes via video for her 10 o’clock hour co-host Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, when the latter returned from her own maternity leave.

“I’m so glad you got this summer with your babes and your family,” she addressed Kotb, 55, who welcomed her second daughter, Hope Catherine, in April. “But now you’re back to your other family and you were so, so missed. Welcome home.”

Ten days after Hal’s birth, Bush Hager stepped out for some fresh air with her husband, 41, and their three kids to enjoy one of their first outings as a family of five.

“We left the house!!!! Life is wilder and we are perpetually late and walk slower. But life with Hal is so, so sweet,” she captioned an adorable family shot on Instagram, posted Aug. 12.