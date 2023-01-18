Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'

Jenna Bush Hager is explaining her rules about electronics in her home.

Discussing toeing the line between having a disciplined household and a fun household, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts got into discussing boundaries when the mom of three, 41, opened up about setting rules for her three children.

"I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it's not so fun when they're ruling the roost, when they're running the show, because then it's out of control," said Hoda Kotb.

"Everybody wants structure," agreed Bush Hager, using her own home as an example.

"My kids don't have electronics during the week. Sometimes they can watch a television show but no — they don't own electronics, they don't get it," Bush Hager shared.

"And the other day, my oldest [Mila] was like, 'I'm kinda sad — except for on the weekends!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager. Helen Healey/NBC via Getty

Explaining that daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and her friends have started texting, she explained, "I get the text to my phone, which is very irritating and strange, but I also kind of like it because it helps me know what is happening."

Bush Hager then said Mila told her she was 'feeling sad and I don't know why.'"

"Turns out she had the stomach bug, so that was probably why. But I said, 'Today you got to use electronics, do you feel like that's it?' And she said, 'Yeah, sometimes I feel sad on the days that I have it. It's not as fun,'" she shared.

From a parenting perspective, Bush Hager added, "I think that if you give the boundary — you're not getting it five days a week, you're only getting it two days a week. And then when you use it, it's like eating sugar, if you give it up, and then you eat it, your stomach hurts."

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Along with Mila, Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager share son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7.

Mila recently joined her mom on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she shared some "truth bombs" about Bush Hager.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila said of Bush Hager, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

Being that she's the oldest child, the adorable 9-year-old knows many stories about her mom.

"Is that the last one?" Kotb asked Mila, after her mom attempted to get her off-set during the broadcast. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," Bush Hager added.

After Mila took a few seconds to think of a story, she exclaimed: "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

"OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" Bush Hager quickly interjected as her daughter finally went off-stage.