Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'

Jenna Bush Hager believes her digital boundaries are keeping her kids from being overwhelmed by their electronics

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 04:01 PM
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Photo: NBC NEWS/TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager is explaining her rules about electronics in her home.

Discussing toeing the line between having a disciplined household and a fun household, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts got into discussing boundaries when the mom of three, 41, opened up about setting rules for her three children.

"I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it's not so fun when they're ruling the roost, when they're running the show, because then it's out of control," said Hoda Kotb.

"Everybody wants structure," agreed Bush Hager, using her own home as an example.

"My kids don't have electronics during the week. Sometimes they can watch a television show but no — they don't own electronics, they don't get it," Bush Hager shared.

"And the other day, my oldest [Mila] was like, 'I'm kinda sad — except for on the weekends!'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager. Helen Healey/NBC via Getty

Explaining that daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and her friends have started texting, she explained, "I get the text to my phone, which is very irritating and strange, but I also kind of like it because it helps me know what is happening."

Bush Hager then said Mila told her she was 'feeling sad and I don't know why.'"

"Turns out she had the stomach bug, so that was probably why. But I said, 'Today you got to use electronics, do you feel like that's it?' And she said, 'Yeah, sometimes I feel sad on the days that I have it. It's not as fun,'" she shared.

From a parenting perspective, Bush Hager added, "I think that if you give the boundary — you're not getting it five days a week, you're only getting it two days a week. And then when you use it, it's like eating sugar, if you give it up, and then you eat it, your stomach hurts."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkv_fiLpbR/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Along with Mila, Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager share son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7.

Mila recently joined her mom on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she shared some "truth bombs" about Bush Hager.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila said of Bush Hager, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

Being that she's the oldest child, the adorable 9-year-old knows many stories about her mom.

"Is that the last one?" Kotb asked Mila, after her mom attempted to get her off-set during the broadcast. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," Bush Hager added.

After Mila took a few seconds to think of a story, she exclaimed: "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

"OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" Bush Hager quickly interjected as her daughter finally went off-stage.

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend the Do Revenge LA Special Screening post reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Allow Daughter, 13, to Act on Camera Until She Graduates High School
Penelope Disick rates Mason's Sneakers
See Inside Mason Disick's Epic Shoe Closet as Sister Penelope Rates His Sneakers: Watch
mariah carey
Mariah Carey Matches with Daughter Monroe During Ski Trip with Her Twins — See the Cute Photos!
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on 13th Birthday: 'Feels Like Such a Milestone'
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday: 'Such a Milestone'
Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
John Owen, Rob and Matthew Lowe on the all-new unscripted series CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY, premiering Thursday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Rob Lowe Reveals His Son Kicked Him in the Crotch After Bigfoot Camping Prank: 'Family Highlight'
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studios' "Cinderella" at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CninmRDLwp4/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D jennajohnson's profile picture jennajohnson Verified One week with my little love ✨ I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… “You don’t know what love is until you have your own child.” My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it 🤍 1h
Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnheZ-CqY4q/. Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message
Elizabeth Chambers kids
Elizabeth Chambers Says She Hasn't Told Kids About Boyfriend as They're Still 'Processing' Divorce
Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs, Sylvie
HGTV's Jenny and Dave Marrs Celebrate Daughter Sylvie's 11th Birthday with Sweet Tributes
Zoe Saldana kids
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'
Australian actor Hugh Jackman at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. The son red carpet. Venice (Italy), September 8th, 2022 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Hugh Jackman Shares How His Father's Death and Filming 'The Son' Have Made Him a 'Different Parent'
Tori Spelling Enjoys Cool 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO with Teens
Tori Spelling Enjoys 'Oldest Kiddos Playdate' Days After Daughter Stella's Hospitalization
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Zoe Kazan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Step Out for Critics Choice Awards 2023 After Welcoming Baby No. 2
kim kardashian chicago
Kim Kardashian Goes All Out on Pretty Pink Hello Kitty Cake for Daughter Chicago's 5th Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised By Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching 'Selena' for First Time