Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates 'Feisty' Daughter Poppy Louise's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So'

Jenna Bush Hager says her daughter Poppy "came into this world with a roar"

Jenna Bush Hager is honoring her middle child's special day.

The 39-year-old Today co-host celebrated daughter Poppy Louise turning 6 years old on Friday with a touching birthday tribute on Instagram, complete with a gallery of family photos. Bush Hager is also mom to daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, who turned 2 earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happiest birthday to the sparkliest, fire-cracker, fierce and feisty six-year-old," she wrote. "You came into this world with a roar and have added an effervescence to our family ever since."

"We love you so our Poppy Lou," added Bush Hager, who shares her kids with husband Henry Hager.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

When she marked Hal's birthday earlier this month, Bush Hager shared sweet photos of the happy baby boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday to our darling HAL PAL!"

"Your love of your sissy's, the beach, sitting in cars with daddy, glasses, and all things TRUCKS have provided such light to our lives over the last two years," she wrote, sharing a gallery of photos featuring the toddler. "How wonderful our life is now you're in the world. 2!!!"

Jenna Bush Hager daughter's birthday Jenna Bush Hager daughter's birthday

Left: Credit: jenna bush hager/ instagram Right: Credit: jenna bush hager/ instagram

In the comment section, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie gushed about the toddler, writing, "Dearest Hal, I held you on your first day and have loved you every minute since. You are a gift from above and we love you so."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Heartbreaking Letter Her Daughter Mila Sent Home from Summer Camp

Guthrie's daughter Vale also celebrated a birthday Friday, turning 7 years old.