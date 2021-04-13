Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Mila's 'Empathy and Heart' on Her 8th Birthday

"You came into the world fast and spirited, making me a mom, changing me forever," says Jenna Bush Hager, who also has daughter Poppy Louise, 5, and Henry "Hal" Harold, 21 months

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating eight years with her firstborn.

"Happiest Birthday to our dearest Mila. EIGHT years ago you came into the world fast and spirited — making me a mom — changing me forever," she writes. "Your creativity, leadership, empathy and heart INSPIRE."

"On the night you were born," continues Bush Hager, "the moon smiled with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same.' "

In her August cover story for Parents magazine, Bush Hager said her parents passed down their love of reading to her — and it's something she now shares with her own children.

"Our mom made sure my sister and I were surrounded with wonderful books from the time we were babies," Bush Hager said of former First Lady Laura Bush, who used to work as a librarian.

She added that both her mother and father, former President George W. Bush, frequently read to her and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush when they were children.

"Most often, my parents would read to us in their bed. The four of us would all be in there together while my mom and dad took turns reading out loud. That gave us such a cozy, secure feeling," Bush Hager said, later noting that she also got her love of mystery novels from her dad.

Bush Hager also discussed her kids' sibling dynamic, sharing that "the girls win" when it comes to spending time with baby Hal, who gave their brother his nickname.

"Mila said recently, 'He's the baby of our dreams!' " the mom shared.