Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Son with Barbara Bush's Daughter: Cousins Are a 'Gift'

Jenna Bush Hager's kids are building a beautiful bond with Barbara Pierce Bush's daughter.

The twin sisters shared a sweet family moment on their Instagram Story over the weekend, showing the Today co-host's son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, hugging his little cousin, 14-month-old Cora Georgia, as she sits on his lap.

"Cousin love," Pierce Bush, who shares Cora with husband Craig Coyne, captioned the shot.

Bush Hager opened up about the special time together on Today Monday morning.

"My sister came to stay with us for the first time with the baby. I forgot what a gift cousins are. He takes such good care of her," she said as the photo of Hal and Cora appeared on screen.

"I want Hal to be my husband," the mom of three laughed. "I know that's weird. But he's so sweet to her. He's like 'Baby Cowa, let's play trucks.' He asked if she could sit on his lap."

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

On Saturday, Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot featuring all of the cousins together.

In the photos, daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, join the younger set, as well as the twins, in a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"Mila babysat [Cora] and she wrote this two-page letter," Bush Hager shared on Monday's show.

"She's like 'Dear Auntie Barbara, Cora was a little fussy. She had the hiccups but don't worry I gave her water. And then I read her four books,' " she continued, clarifying Mila "wasn't alone [with Cora]."

In a different time, Bush Hager noted that could have been a possibility — as it was when she was growing up. "I told Henry that at 9 I was alone with babies because it was the 80s."

Co-host Hoda Kotb agreed, "Nobody cared then. We were allowed to do anything."

"I actually think Mila could. I don't know when it's legal, but she could," Bush Hager said.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Last week, Bush Hager also spoke about her family's trip to Maine ahead of Christmas.

"I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend," she told Kotb of the adventure. "We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated. There's all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks."

"We had the best time. We wore those gingerbread outfits the whole time," Bush Hager continued.

"We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas. If you could've seen — the Christmas tree had lobster buoys on it. Santa came in on a lobster boat," she added. "It was just as festive as you can be."