The Bush family reunion marked only the second time that George W. and Laura met Jenna's son Hal, born last August

Jenna Bush Hager and Her Children Reunite with Her Parents After 8 Months: 'It Was Great'

The Bush family is together again!

During Tuesday's Today, Jenna Bush Hager revealed in-studio to co-host Hoda Kotb that she and her three children reunited with her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, last week for the first time in eight months.

"I had a little bit of time with my family last week. I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months," said Bush Hager, who shares daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, who turns 1 in August, with husband Henry Hager.

The mother of three said that they all got tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prior to the long-awaited reunion.

"There they are, holding their grandkids," Bush Hager said as images flashed on the screen of her parents posing with Poppy, Mila, and Hal.

Bush Hager also said that the sweet reunion was only the second time George, 74, and Laura, 73, who live in Texas, had met Hal, their youngest grandson.

"Mila is now waking up at 5 in the morning because she was there waking up running down to be with her 'Grammy' and 'Jefe,' " she shared. "I just think even little moments of being with family."

After Kotb, 55, was amazed at how much baby Hal has grown up in the slideshow of photos from the family reunion, Bush Hager pointed out that he is turning 1 next week.

"You know what, I can no longer use the excuse, 'I just had a baby, ' " she joked. "Which I say to people, I'm like, 'I just had a baby.' And they'll see the baby and be like, 'He's a toddler.' "

On Monday, Bush Hager returned to the Today studio in New York City for the first time since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the entire show to go remote.

The mother of three said in March that she was spending her time during the global outbreak at home, “hugging my babes, calling my friends and family, and finding comfort in books."

George and Laura, meanwhile, have been occupying their time at their Texas home by "handwashing and social distancing to the max," he told his staff back in March, according to The Dallas Morning News.

While the former president said he was spending his time “reading, painting and riding mountain bikes,” Laura turned to “reading, working puzzles and hiking,” to stay busy at home.