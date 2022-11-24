Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Thanksgiving with Her 3 Children: 'Thankful'

Jenna Bush Hager is showing just how thankful she is for her children.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna host and mom of three, 40, shared two festive photos of her daughters on Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The first picture is a snap of Bush Hager's middle daughter Poppy Louise looking happier than ever as she smiles at the camera with her arms wide open.

In the photo, the 6-year-old is wearing white pajamas with Santa Claus, Christmas tree and candy cane motifs and a headband that reads "thankful."

Bush Hager echoes these same words in her second post on her Instagram Story, writing the words on top of a photo of her embracing her eldest daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9.

In the second photo, Bush Hager, wearing white pajamas, smiles up at the camera next to her daughter, who dons red and black checkered pajamas. The duo is also wearing identical "thankful" headbands.

Last year, the Hager family opted to skip the Thanksgiving holiday and head straight to Christmas. Bush Hager shared a photo of her son Henry "Hal" Harold drinking hot chocolate and wearing Christmas pajamas and a Santa hat.

"He says he's into hot chocolate and lights so screw Thanksgiving," Bush Hager wrote of the now- three-year-old.

Last month, Bush Hager got candid with PEOPLE about motherhood saying there are parts of parenting that are "not glamorous and can be exhausting."

"What I try to do is think that is life, those tedious parts are also that's what we're doing, that's what we're living," she explained. "I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."

"I hope I can have fun even when I'm exhausted and ready to go to bed and have asked them to brush their teeth for the one-hundredth time," she added. "I just want to try to love those moments because that is it, that's all we got."