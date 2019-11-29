Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Her First Thanksgiving as a Mom of 3 After Son Hal's Birth

It’s been a year of major life changes for many in the Bush family — with weddings, births, new jobs and the deaths of the family’s matriarch and patriarch, former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, in 2018.

On Thanksgiving, Jenna Bush Hager reflected on some of the joys in her life: namely, her husband and her first holiday season as a mother of three.

“How grateful I am!!!!” the Today co-host, 38, raved on her Instagram, captioning a photo of her family of five, including husband Henry Hager, their daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4, and nearly 4-month-old son Hal.

On her Instagram Story, the proud parent also posted a sweet photo of one of her daughters with a big plate of Thanksgiving biscuits.

Her post was met with loving comments, including one from cousin Lauren Bush, who left a blue heart emoji.

Jenna’s grandfather’s memory has not been far from her mind. She shared a photo on Halloween last month of her and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, posing with him in costumes when they were kids.

The sisters were likely excited to see each other this Thanksgiving, recently telling PEOPLE how they’ve missed each other since Barbara moved from New York City to Boston earlier this year for grad school. Before then, the twins lived just four blocks from each other in New York. The Bush sisters celebrated their birthday on Monday.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (front right) as a child with grandfather George H. W. Bush (back) and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush (right) on Halloween. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Barbara, 38, rushed her wedding to screenwriter Craig Coyne last year in order for her late grandfather to attend. Her “something borrowed” she wore for the wedding was a bracelet George H. W. gave to his wife on their 70th wedding anniversary. He died six weeks later at age 94.

The Bush family, who unexpectedly lost Barbara Bush earlier in 2018 as well, has been asking the public to do their part to inspire hope and change in their own communities in honor of the first anniversary of the elder George Bush’s passing.