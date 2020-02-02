Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Son Hal Turning 6 Months Old with Adorable Family Photos: 'So Grateful'

Jenna Bush Hager and baby Hal are the cutest mother-son duo.

The Today co-host, 38, shared adorable family photos on Sunday in celebration of her 6-month-old son Hal.

“So grateful for our little Hal who has brought so much joy to our lives in his 6 months on earth,” she captioned the sweet selfie, along with four more photos starring Hal and sisters Poppy Louise, 4, and 6½-year-old big sister Margaret “Mila” Laura.

Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager welcomed son Henry “Hal” Harold in August 2, 2019.

Last week, the former first daughter told PEOPLE at the Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee luncheon that she was “hanging on by a thread” now being a mother of three.

The star said “logistics can be difficult” while juggling all three kids and she’s “making sure that each child has the love that I know I feel for them.” And at the end of the day, “It’s fun,” she added. “I’m really happy.”

As for her family’s “so cute” newest addition, “I’m enjoying him so much,” Bush Hager told PEOPLE. “I enjoyed all my kids, to be honest, but he is the special little boy and feels slightly different. He feels like this little love, so I’m just adoring him constantly.”

The Sisters First author previously told PEOPLE her family was “overcome with joy” when Hal arrived at the end of the summer, and explained how they came to choose his moniker.

“He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” the mom of three said.

Although Hal was not in photos from the family’s trip to Walt Disney World earlier last month, he did make an appearance alongside his sisters in their 2019 Christmas card this past December.

“How wonderful life is now that you’re in the world,” the text on top of a sibling photo read, while an image of the entire family said, “All is not calm but all is bright!”

Proud mom Bush Hager also shared photos of her kids on New Year’s Day, captioning some shots of the family with the sunset behind them, “New year’s first sun. Everything is beautiful in its time Ecclesiastes 3:11.”