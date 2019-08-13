Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Leaving the House 10 Days After Welcoming Son Hal: 'Life Is Wilder'

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating the small victories as a new mom of three!

A little over one week after welcoming her son Henry “Hal” Harold, Bush Hager, 37, stepped out for some fresh air with her husband Henry Hager and their three kids to enjoy one of their first outings as a family of five.

As they strolled through their neighborhood, the Today show co-anchor and her husband, 41, paused for a moment to snap a sweet photo with their newborn son and two daughters, Poppy Louise, who turns 4 on Aug. 13, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.

“We left the house!!!! Life is wilder and we are perpetually late and walk slower. But life with Hal is so, so sweet,” she captioned the adorable family shot on Instagram Monday.

Bush Hager welcomed her first son on Friday, August 2, at 9:02 a.m. Baby Hal arrived via cesarean, weighing 7 pounds 5 ounces and measuring 19.29 inches.

“We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager into this world!” Bush Hager told PEOPLE, before going on to reveal the meaning behind her newborn’s name.

“He is named Henry after many on his father’s side including his dear dad and his paternal grandfather. Harold comes from my maternal grandfather, Pa, who I loved dearly and was unable to keep a son long enough to name,” she said.

Since his arrival, Bush Hager has been sweetly documenting all of Hal’s biggest family moments, including meeting his big sisters for the first time, having some special visitors, and of course, soaking up lots of snuggles.

In a series of adorable photos shortly after the baby’s birth, the Today show co-anchor captured her two eldest children meeting her youngest, as they peered into Hal’s bassinet and snuggled up in their mom’s bed alongside the newborn.

A third image saw both Mila and Hager looking lovingly down at Hal.

“And our world made even sweeter when our girls met their baby brother,” Bush Hager captioned the touching post.

The new mom of three told PEOPLE following her son’s birth that Mila and Poppy were “thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming, ‘Welcome to the world, Hal Pal!’“

Besides his immediate family, Hal was also featured in photos with his grandparents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, as well as Bush Hager’s twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush Coyne, who brought “donuts and tacos” when she arrived at the hospital.

On Saturday, Bush Hager shared more photos of the newborn sweetly receiving some extra loving from his big sisters.

“Morning snuggles,” Bush Hager captioned one of the images, while the other read, “I love you baby bro.”

Bush Hager revealed her surprise pregnancy news on-air in April, nearly a week after co-host Hoda Kotb announced she had adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine.

Her pregnancy came more than three years after Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry predicted Bush Hager would one day have a son — to which she emotionally replied that she planned to name him after her late grandfather Harold Welch.