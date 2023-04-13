Jenna Bush Hager Calls Daughter Mila Her 'Dream Girl' as She Celebrates Her 10th Birthday: Photos

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating a decade of motherhood as her oldest turns 10

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more.

Published on April 13, 2023 12:07 PM
Jenna Bush Hager, Mila
Jenna Bush Hager and daughter Mila. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's oldest has officially hit double digits!

On Thursday, the Today co-host, 41 took to Instagram to celebrate daughter Margaret Laura "Mila" as she turns 10.

"Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!) 10 years ago in front of my friends at my baby shower," the mom of three wrote.

"Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama."

Bush Hager recently looked back on the day Mila was born while chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Amazing Grass. The Today with Hoda & Jenna host talked about how she's approached health and wellness throughout her life.

"I love exercise. I'm one of those weird people that love it," she told PEOPLE. "I sort of need it for my mind as much as my body."

"And I always have loved to exercise. I did SoulCycle the day my daughter Mila was born," she shared, explaining Mila came "three and a half weeks early."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpDftolL0-h/ LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Along with Mila, Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager share son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and daughter Poppy Louise, 7.

Mila joined her mom on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier this year where she shared some "truth bombs" about Bush Hager.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila said of Bush Hager, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

