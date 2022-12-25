Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Texas Christmas Celebration with Her 3 Kids and Niece Cora

"So happy to be with our dearest loves," Jenna Bush Hager wrote of her Christmas festivities

Published on December 25, 2022 02:57 PM
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager loves a holiday at home with her family.

The Today co-host shared photos on Instagram Saturday, showing how she is spending her Christmas in Texas with husband Henry Hager and their three kids, Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9.

In the first photo, the family of five poses together in their festive outfits, which include Mila wearing a mini Santa hat headband, Poppy in a gold crown and little Hal in a green shirt printed with gingerbread men. Bush Hager's kids also took turns wearing a fake mustache for other photos snapped on Christmas Eve.

"Merry-Mustache-Texas Christmas. So happy to be with our dearest loves. 🎄♥️🎄🎄♥️🎄🎅🎅," the journalist wrote.

Bush Hager also shared an adorable picture on her Instagram Story of her three kids with their baby cousin Cora Georgia, 14 months, in front of a Christmas Tree. Bush Hager's twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush shares Cora with husband Craig Coyne.

Recently speaking with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Dawn — for which she wrote a digital children's book entitled The Wonderful World of Blue — Bush Hager opened up about finding joy in the more difficult moments of being a mom.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Noting that she has "written in previous books that sometimes I hide from the kids in the pantry and just have a cheese stick," the mom of three admitted that there are also "parts of mothering that are tedious and can be boring."

"What I try to do is think that is life, those tedious parts are also that's what we're doing, that's what we're living," she explained. "I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Family Photos with All 3 Kids
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Late last month, the Today star shared photos from her family's fun time decorating for the holiday season together.

In the first snap, Bush Hager and her husband embraced their three kids as they all smiled for the camera while posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree.

Another adorable photo showed the siblings sitting around the tree together in their festive pajamas as Poppy sipped out of a mug. A third shot showed Bush Hager holding up her little boy as he helped to place an ornament on the tree.

