Jenna Bush Hager Wishes Fans 'All Things Bright and Beautiful' with Sweet Family Christmas Card

Seasons greetings from the Bush-Hager household!

The Today co-anchor, 39, shared the sunny snapshots with a caption that reads: "Merry Christmas to all. Wishing you all things bright and beautiful!!! @chereeberrypaper."

Under a second photo of the kids, a message reads, "All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all. Happy Holidays! Love, Jenna, Henry, Mila, Poppy Louise & Hal."

A third slide adds, "And a hopeful new year!"

This holiday season marked an understandably different one for the family and the rest of the world amid the pandemic. Last year — for baby Hal's first Christmas — Bush Hager dubbed the time "Hal-i-days" in their 2019 family card.

"How wonderful life is now that you're in the world," the text on top of a sweet sibling photo read at the time, while the next image of the entire family hilariously said, "All is not calm but all is bright!" and signed off with the names of their family members.

"Happiest Hal-i-days!!!!" she captioned the festive post. "2019 sure has been sweet!! Thanks to all of you for your kindness and well wishes this year! May your days be warm and bright."

Back in August, Hager's parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, both 74, attended the family pool party for their grandson Hal's 1st birthday. In a photo posted to Instagram by Bush Hager, George and Laura posed with their three grandkids, daughter and son-in-law for a sweet group photo.

In late July, Bush Hager revealed in-studio on the Today show that she had reunited with her parents for the first time in more than half a year amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I had a little bit of time with my family last week. I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months," said Bush Hager at the time. (The children's book author added that they all got tested for the virus prior to the long-awaited reunion.)