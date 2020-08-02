"Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it," Jenna Bush Hager said

Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Son Hal's First Birthday with Family: 'The Baby of Our Dreams'

Happy Birthday, baby Henry "Hal" Harold!

On Sunday, Jenna Bush Hager shared some sweet photos and videos from her son's pool party and raved about her youngest child.

"Happiest Birthday to the baby of our dreams Hal Pal. Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it. Glad we could celebrate early with the ones who love you most. ❤️," the proud mom of three wrote.

Bush Hager, 38, shares her son with husband Henry Hager. The couple is also parents to daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 7.

Also present at the birthday celebration were Bush Hager's parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

During Tuesday's episode of Today, the co-host revealed in-studio that she reunited with her parents for the first time in eight months last week.

"I had a little bit of time with my family last week. I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months," said Bush Hager. The children's book author said that they all got tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prior to the long-awaited reunion.

"There they are, holding their grandkids," Bush Hager said as images flashed on the screen of her parents posing with Poppy, Mila, and Hal.

Bush Hager also said that the sweet reunion was only the second time George, 74, and Laura, 73, who live in Texas, had met Hal, their youngest grandson.

"Mila is now waking up at 5 in the morning because she was there waking up running down to be with her 'Grammy' and 'Jefe,' " she shared. "I just think even little moments of being with family."

On Monday, Bush Hager returned to the Today studio in New York City for the first time since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the entire show to go remote.