Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'

In the video reel of snapshots, the Today show co-host's daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, posed with their mom in their matching "Swift 89" jerseys — a nod to Swift's 5th studio album, 1989

By
Published on May 22, 2023 11:29 AM
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager and family. Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

A family who Swifties together, stays together!

Jenna Bush Hager had a fun-filled family outing on Saturday, seeing Taylor Swift's Era tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts with daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and husband Henry Chase Hager.

"It was so much fun," the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host, 41, said on Monday's show. "We listened to the playlist [before] so the girls could sing almost every word. ... We danced like crazy. It was Poppy's first concert. .. We stayed 'til the end, they were totally enjoying it."

She went on to say it was the best concert she's ever been to, mainly because she got to watch the concert through the eyes of her daughters.

The former first daughter also saw Swift's concert as a powerful example of the importance of "hard work plus extreme gratefulness."

"I thought it was such an incredible lesson for the girls because [Swift] was up there for 3 and a half hours, she worked so hard, but also she was like, 'Thank you. Thank you for letting me do this,' " said Bush Hager. "And also, every part of her was there, dancing and singing. I mean, The next night she played for 3 and a half hours in the rain!"

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager and her daughters. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager also posted a video compilation of photos from the concert on Instagram. "ONE for the ERAS! TS ❤️ forever," she wrote, of attending the "Anti-Hero" superstar's legendary tour. "So fun being a family of Swifties!"

In the video reel of snapshots, Bush Hager's daughters posed with their mom in their matching "Swift 89" jerseys, which is a nod to Swift's 5th studio album, 1989, and also her birth year. The girls looked ecstatic during the concert, wearing gleeful open-mouth expressions from what appeared to be a front-row loge section to the side of the main floor.

The Today personality posed solo with her husband, 45, in one of the numerous shots capturing the momentous musical occasion. The couple also share a son Hal, 3, who was not in attendance with his older sisters.

The family of five was able to include Hal in a February vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, which they attended alongside another family.

In Bush Hager's Instagram post, the group took a fun selfie in front of the iconic Universal Studios globe. Another picture showed Bush Hager and Poppy wearing matching hats for the trip that read "Hagers & Pepes Universal 2023." The mom-of-three also made sure to get an adorable selfie with her youngest.

"LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️," Bush Hager captioned her post.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager and family. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager's oldest, Mila, recently joined her mom on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna where she shared some "truth bombs" about the daughter of former president (and proud grandpa) George W. Bush.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila said of Bush Hager, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

But Mila wasn't quite done with her storytelling. "Is that the last one?" co-host and close pal Hoda Kotb asked Mila, after her mom attempted to get her off-set during the broadcast. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," Bush Hager added.

After Mila took a few seconds to think of a story, she exclaimed: "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

"OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" Bush Hager quickly interjected as her daughter finally went off-stage.

