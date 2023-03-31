Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Is 'Much Happier' After She and Mom Barbara Reached Custody Agreement

Jenelle Evans revealed the motivation behind her and mom Barbara Evans' new custody arrangement, which was settled out of court

Published on March 31, 2023
Jenelle Evans Says Son Jace Is 'Much Happier' After She and Mom Barbara Evans Reached Custody Agreement
Jenelle Evans and her kids, Barbara Evans. Photo: Jenelle Evans/Instagram; Barbara Evans/Instagram

Jenelle Evans is opening up about how life is going now that she has full custody of her older son, 13-year-old Jace.

Speaking with E! News about the custody agreement — which the former Teen Mom star, 31, first revealed across social media earlier this month — the mom of three shared, "My relationship with Jace is closer than ever and doing much better."

"I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn't complete without him," she continued.

Evans believes the change came at the right time and that her teen "needed a change," noting that country living suits him well so far.

Jenelle Evans and her son Jace Evans
Jenelle Evans Instagram

"We also didn't like the crowds he was hanging out with, so now he's in the country," she continued. "He loves riding his dirt bike and working on it recently. He wants to sign up for dirt bike races in the future."

Along with healing her relationship with Jace, Evans is also working on her relationship with her mom, Barbara, who had previously had custody of Jace since infancy.

"My relationship with my mother has got a little better, but truthfully she is still a little controlling," she said. "I think it's going to take time for her to get used to this change."

"I fought for a while and was waiting for my day in court to talk, but I'm glad we can compromise instead of throwing each other's names under the bus through court trials," Evans said. "Court trials are very scary and I don't suggest it. Definitely try co-parenting and mediation before fighting in court."

The former reality star is also mom to daughter Ensley, 6, with husband David Eason, as well as son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith. She is also stepmom to Eason's daughter, Maryssa, 15.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their family dog for biting their daughter in the face. MTV had already fired Eason in 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

She temporarily lost custody of her children amid the scandal and subsequently split from Eason, though the two later reconciled.

