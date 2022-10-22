Jenelle Evans is accusing her mother Barbara Evans of taking her 13-year-old son, Jace.

Barbara revealed that she still had full custody of Jace last January. However, Jenelle insisted at the time that the two shared custody of him. Days later, Jenelle accused Barbara of blocking her amid their back and forth.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted Friday, the Teen Mom alum, 30, emotionally addressed a fan's comment that read, "Jace was always meant to be with Barb."

"Comments like this is exactly why I don't want to share my life anymore," Jenelle said, telling viewers, "Don't believe everything you see on your TV screen, or [are] hearing from a third party."

She continued, "There's a lot of personal stuff that's been going on with my family lately, where actually Jace should be living with me."

She explained that she and her family are involved in a court battle, and although she doesn't want to "bash" Barbara, "If there's no problem with someone having their child, they should have them."

Becoming emotional and beginning to cry, the mom of three said, "This persona that I'm just a bad mom... I do everything in my world for my kids, and I try my hardest to be the best damn mom I can be. I don't mean to cry, but comments like this really hurt."

Jenelle, who shares Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, then referenced a scene from the MTV reality show in which her mom criticized her for "living in the streets with your boyfriend."

Jenelle shared on Instagram that repeatedly watching the scene "hurts," adding of Barbara, "Someone took my baby, didn't let me get a chance to raise my baby, and then kicks me out, takes my baby, because she was jealous of the guy I was dating at the time. Let's look at the real reason why I was even kicked out and came home, and all my stuff was outside in the middle of the yard.

"Me as a parent, I would never do that to my kids," she added.

Jenelle then agreed with a comment that said she and Jace have experienced different versions of Barbara. "Growing up, I had the Barbara that I was that golden child," she said.

"As soon as I had a child, it's like I didn't exist to her anymore, and I was replaced by Jace," she continued. "Even though I think she felt that way, or felt that way [and] still does, that did not give her any right to take away my son."

She added that she couldn't say much more because of the court case.

Jenelle said of her relationship with Barbara, "It's just sad she can't take the role as grandparent and is adamant about being a parent, period. It's like a competition."

Barbara had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Later, Jenelle discussed a Teen Mom scene in which she's heard saying, "Jace doesn't need me, he has my mom."

She claimed she had to say the voiceover because she was under contract at the time.

"There was a whole script given to us to read these voiceovers. It was given to every girl ... by contract we had to do that or we would've been fined. I've asked them to change it before, and they said no," she said.

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jenelle said she felt comfortably speaking so freely because she's no longer under contract.

In August, the reality star announced she would not return to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter nor any other installment of the motherhood reality series.

Jenelle confirmed her departure due to contract negotiations in a statement to PEOPLE.

"I ALONE decided to decline the terms within the agreement to pursue and further other career choices, based on the terms," she said at the time. "It would have not aligned with my current opportunities. No hard feelings. I appreciate MTV and the producers for including me, [and] nothing but great vibes to the girls."

Jenelle's manager August Keen told PEOPLE the door is still open for Jenelle to reunite with MTV sometime in the future.

Jenelle is also mom to son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 5, with husband David Eason.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their family dog for biting their daughter in the face. MTV had already fired Eason in 2018 after allegedly posting homophobic tweets.

Jenelle temporarily lost custody of her children amid the scandal and subsequently split from Eason, though the two later reconciled.