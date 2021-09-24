Jason Derulo that he and Jena Frumes, who welcomed baby boy Jason King in May, "decided to part ways"

Jena Frumes Promises to Give 4-Month-Old Son 'All the Love I Never Had' After Split from Jason Derulo

Jena Frumes has a message for her baby boy.

Jason Derulo announced on Thursday that he and Frumes had broken up, nearly five months after they welcomed son Jason King. The two began dating in March 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Derulo, 32, tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time."

On her Instagram Story Thursday, Frumes, 28, shared a photo holding her baby boy's hand, writing, "I love you bubsyyy I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."

Frumes and Derulo, who share a birthday, celebrated their birthdays in Aspen, Colorado, just a day prior, with Frumes sharing a sweet post for the singer.

"Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever," she wrote about Derulo on Wednesday. "You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

jason derulo, jena frumes Credit: Jena Frumes/Instagram

"I know I'm a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I'm forever grateful for that🥺, " the mom of one continued. "Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever ❤️."

Frumes has since deleted the post but has kept up other photos with the "Swalla" singer on her Instagram.

The former couple welcomed son Jason King on May 8 and had decided to keep his face private online.