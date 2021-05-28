"I've been very private this entire journey which has brought me so much peace," says Jena Frumes, who welcomed son Jason King with Jason Derulo on May 8

New Mom Jena Frumes Explains Why She Won't 'Expose' Baby's Face Online Yet: 'It's My Choice'

Jena Frumes is defending her stance on not showing her newborn's face on social media.

The model, 26, welcomed her first baby, son Jason King, with boyfriend Jason Derulo on May 8, and on her Instagram Story Thursday, the new mom clarified why she won't be showing her 3-week-old's face online anytime soon.

Frumes shared a comment from one of her recent posts that read, "Just don't post the dam baby if u not gonna show his face...doing the most." She writes on top of the screenshot, "Imagine being this mad about someone not showing you what their kid looks like," adding laughing emojis.

In another slide, Frumes explains, "I've been very private this entire journey which has brought me so much peace. It's MY choice to not expose my babies [sic] face online. A lot of y'all feel too entitled to voice opinions NO ONE asked for."

"My baby is beautiful & 100% healthy but at this time my baby is brand new to the world I refuse to let the negative energy of social media mess with my families [sic] energy," she adds. "I will show him when we feel ready. Until then keeping all this perfection to ourselves to enjoy. Thanks."

Jena Frumes Credit: Jena Frumes/Instagram

Derulo, 31, and Frumes have still found ways to show fans their bundle of joy, avoiding his face but showing their life as new parents on social media.

On Thursday, Frumes shared a series of pics featuring Jason King, saying that "this little muffin has became my best friend."

"Almost 3 weeks with you & they've been the absolute best," she continued. "Love you so much cuddle bunny 🐰 Does anyone else have 50 million nicknames for their baby? 😅👶🏽🍼"