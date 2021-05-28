Jen Atkin on 'Incredible' Journey to Become a Mom: 'I Would Definitely Recommend Surrogacy'

"I just really wanted to help paint a picture of different ways that families can be formed," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin tells PEOPLE about speaking in support of surrogacy

Jen Atkin is loving being a mother to her son River.

On March 21, the celebrity hairstylist, 41, who calls Hailey Baldwin and the Kardashian-Jenners as clients and close friends, surprised her fans and followers by announcing the arrival of her first child with her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal.

Since then, the Ouai and Mane Addicts founder, who celebrated her first Mother's Day ("I'm now a part of the club," she raves), continues to speak in support of surrogacy after she and Rosenthal had a positive experience with their surrogate who carried their son River.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with MAM Baby and the brand's new "Path to Parenthood" social series, Atkin raves about her son River and being a voice to help "paint a picture of different ways that families can be formed."

Throughout her career, Atkin has been "open and honest" with fans about everything in her life, from therapy to her childhood. "I've tried to be really transparent. I know we kept his birth a secret for a minute, but I'm adopted myself and I was adopted at birth. And I think that just growing up, my mom didn't breastfeed me. I was a formula baby. And I think just from the '80s and '90s, and having to almost daily explain to people, 'Yes, that's my mom. And yes, that's my dad,' it got hard after a while," she says.

"For me in this journey that Mike and I have gone through, I really wanted to share it because I feel like there are so many isolating moments in motherhood. I just wanted the kids who were adopted or the kids who came through surrogacy — or there are so many different complicated circumstances — I wanted to just be really honest about our decision to freeze embryos, which we did back in 2015," Atkin shares about her path to parenthood. "At the time I was 36, and I was going into my regular gynecological checkups, and they were warning me that, sadly, our biology isn't really caught up to, I think, the lifestyle of a career-driven woman. And so, we decided to do egg retrieval and freeze embryos then, and I talked openly and honestly about it. It upset me during the process about how costly it is, and how most employers don't help cover this cost for women."

Opening up about how surrogacy was "very complicated" for her and Rosenthal, Atkin says working in her industry for so many years armed her with information from clients and friends. "I had 15 years in a salon, so I talked to so many women and heard every story," she says. "It's an emotional and physically draining process. But that said, I also remember leaving [the doctor's] office and feeling like the weight of the world was off my shoulders. And I really hope that by women sharing this, and talking about the importance and why it's so beneficial. I hope that [surrogacy] becomes more normalized, and I hope that employers start to really think about ways of supporting their staff to be able to do this. That's my hope. I just hope it becomes more normalized."

One thing that she no way expected, or thought was normal, was welcoming a child during a pandemic. "This was her first time," Atkin says of the surrogate experiencing carrying someone else's child. "We didn't realize that we'd be going into lockdown, but we wanted to make sure that we were close enough to be able to go to appointments. Then COVID happened, and it became a very complicated journey because we weren't able to go to most of the appointments. But she did an incredible job calling us, FaceTiming us in. We felt like we were really a part of every step of the process."

Atkin, who says the surrogacy process was a "great experience" overall, would "definitely recommend it to anybody who's having a hard time conceiving," adding, "It's been incredible. I'm happy I did this."

Not only was surrogacy a journey with many ups and downs, first-time parenthood has also been an eye-opening one for Atkin.

"I waited so long that I think it's just been so much joy, and then week two happened. I was like, 'Oh, my God, what did we do?' Week two was hard for both Mike and I. It's the identity crisis. You realize this is much more responsibility than a dog," she recalls.

Atkin says in the past "there were times when I felt discouraged and I felt like maybe [parenthood] just isn't meant for us," but parenthood has become the ultimate reward. "I have to tell you, Mike and I have become those people that just sit and stare. It's a real thing. I thought how crazy everyone was for just sitting and watching for any sort of interaction. But when you get that smile, he's starting to smile and mimic our sounds, and we're both just completely paralyzed by how much we love him," Atkin raves about her son who was almost named Stone Hudson Rosenthal instead.

"I was psychotic about his name. I have a list, again, from the 15 years working in a salon. And I was like, 'Oh, God, I really want my son to have a strong 1920s actor name.' So, I kept thinking Rock Hudson, and so he was Stone Hudson for three months before he was born," Atkin shares of wanting to name her firstborn after the popular 1950s actor.