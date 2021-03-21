Celeb Hairstylist Jen Atkin and Photographer Husband Mike Rosenthal Welcome Their First Child

Surprise!

Hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin announced on Instagram Sunday that she is a new mom. "Never say never! Meet River Julién Rosenthal 7.10 lbs born 3/5/21," she wrote, along with photos of her husband Mike Rosenthal cuddling with their baby boy.

"We are so in love with this little man ♥️💫," Atkin, 41, shared.

The Mane Addicts mastermind also spread awareness about Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that advocates and supports women and children, along with the news of her son's arrival.

"To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we're asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River's name. We truly don't need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all) Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. 🍼," she said.

Atkin concluded, "We love you guys and are editing our Surrogate Journey video in btwn feedings. Stay tuned ♥️💫 (ps I told y'all I'm good at keeping secrets)."

Many of Atkin's clients and famous friends flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations my boo bear!! I love you!! I love River!! I'm so happy for you!!" said Khloé Kardashian, who recently opened up on Keeping Up with the Kardashians about having a second child.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner left a series of heart emojis while new mom Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "Congrats lovely!," and Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who welcomed his son Beckett via surrogacy in July 2020 said, "Finally!"