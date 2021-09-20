Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son, 11, Makes His Walking Dead Debut as Young Zombie: 'Super Proud'
Augustus "Gus" Morgan was transformed into a zombie for the most recent episode of The Walking Dead
Another Morgan has joined The Walking Dead family!
During Sunday's episode of the AMC show, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 11-year-old Augustus "Gus" Morgan made his debut on the series as a young walker.
Ahead of the episode, titled "Out of the Ashes," the dad of two shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of his son, featuring photos of Gus in his full zombie makeup.
"My dude. Me, @hilarieburton and George THATS MY BOY!! We are super proud of Gusy Dean," Morgan writes. "Thanks to @amcthewalkingdead and @gnicotero for making a dream come true… a damn hoot! Xxjd"
Hilarie Burton — who shares Gus and 3-year-old daughter George Virginia with Morgan — also touted her son's appearance on the show with a post on her Instagram Story.
Gus' role follows his mom's guest-starring stint on Dead, in which Burton played Lucille — the wife of Morgan's Negan character.
Back in April, Morgan teased his son's upcoming appearance on the series, sharing a photo of the young boy in his zombie makeup.
"My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude," he captioned the black-and-white Instagram shot. "Can't wait for y'all to see him in action #gusydean #zombielife."
Burton left an equally supportive message in the comments section of her husband's post.
"I love my apocalyptic dudes. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.
While this was Gus' first appearance on The Walking Dead, he's had experience with the show's zombie makeup in the past, according to Morgan.
"The last time we did any zombie makeup on him, he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out," the star said during an April appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "Now, that was a few years ago so I'm hoping he doesn't pass out this time around because the makeup's gonna be extensive and cool."