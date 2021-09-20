Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Son, 11, Makes His Walking Dead Debut as Young Zombie: 'Super Proud'

Augustus "Gus" Morgan was transformed into a zombie for the most recent episode of The Walking Dead

Another Morgan has joined The Walking Dead family!

During Sunday's episode of the AMC show, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 11-year-old Augustus "Gus" Morgan made his debut on the series as a young walker.

Ahead of the episode, titled "Out of the Ashes," the dad of two shared a sweet post on Instagram in honor of his son, featuring photos of Gus in his full zombie makeup.

"My dude. Me, @hilarieburton and George THATS MY BOY!! We are super proud of Gusy Dean," Morgan writes. "Thanks to @amcthewalkingdead and @gnicotero for making a dream come true… a damn hoot! Xxjd"

Hilarie Burton — who shares Gus and 3-year-old daughter George Virginia with Morgan — also touted her son's appearance on the show with a post on her Instagram Story.

Gus' role follows his mom's guest-starring stint on Dead, in which Burton played Lucille — the wife of Morgan's Negan character.

Back in April, Morgan teased his son's upcoming appearance on the series, sharing a photo of the young boy in his zombie makeup.

"My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude," he captioned the black-and-white Instagram shot. "Can't wait for y'all to see him in action #gusydean #zombielife."

Burton left an equally supportive message in the comments section of her husband's post.

"I love my apocalyptic dudes. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

While this was Gus' first appearance on The Walking Dead, he's had experience with the show's zombie makeup in the past, according to Morgan.