Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Photo (by Norman Reedus!) from 3-Year-Old Daughter's First Recital

Jeffrey Dean Morgan happily hugs daughter George Virginia, 3, in the front row in the photo taken by Norman Reedus

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one proud father!

On Tuesday, the actor shared a black-and-white snapshot taken by his The Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus, with the photo capturing Morgan excitedly smiling with his daughter George Virginia, 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First ballet recital. Who's more excited?! Photo courtesy @bigbaldhead," Morgan, 55, captioned the post, which showed him in the front row hugging George, who wore her dance outfit and held a flower.

Morgan also shares son Augustus, 11, with wife Hilarie Burton. In a sweet Mother's Day tribute earlier this month, he called Burton, 38, the "best mama."

"Happy Mother's Day to this one. The best mama we could ever hope for. I hope it's a special day for every mom out there… god knows y'all deserve at least today!" he wrote. "Maybe a happy mother's month is in order… especially this year! Mama, we couldn't do anything without you. Big love, me, Gus, george, bandit, honeydog… and the 60 animals wandering mischief. YOU ARE ADORED."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Celebrating his daughter's 3rd birthday in February, Morgan shared a smiling family selfie from their at-home party.

"Three. Three years ago my heart done got stole," he wrote. "Happy birthday to my George Virginia."