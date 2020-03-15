Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Share Sweet Birthday Tributes to 'Most Spectacular' Son Gus

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one proud dad!

On Saturday, The Walking Dead star celebrated his son Augustus’ milestone birthday, sharing a sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to our dude. 10. Double digits. How the hell did that happen?” Morgan, 53, began his post alongside a series of pictures of the father-son pair and their family, including wife Hilarie Burton and their 2-year-old daughter George Virginia.

“You were just born like… a second ago?! I love you punk. So much,” the actor added. “The best decade of our lives because of you. Me n ma are super lucky and proud. Xoxodad.”

The One Tree Hill actress, 37, also shared a heartwarming post for the couple’s son on her own Instagram page, posting a sweet throwback photo from when he was a toddler, as well as an image of Gus looking dapper in a fitted tuxedo.

“Our son, Gus Morgan, turns ten today,” Burton wrote. “He is the most spectacular person. His dad @jeffreydeanmorgan and I are beyond lucky that he is ours. I love you, my boy. Happy Birthday!!!! 😭😭😭.”

Several of the couple’s famous friends joined in the comments section to wish Gus well on his special day. Actress Diane Kruger, who is dating Morgan’s costar Norman Reedus, commented, “Happy Birthday handsome ♥️,” on Morgan’s post.

“The greatest little punk rock dude around!! ♥️,” One Tree Hill alumna Sophia Bush wrote, adding, “Happy birthday sweet boy!! ♥️✨,” on Burton’s post.

Months before, Burton opened up about being pregnant with her son 10 years ago and feeling unsure about the future ahead in a candid post on Instagram.

“Ten years ago, I was pregnant, unemployed, unsure about where I was gonna live or give birth and despite the bravado I may have projected, I was scared,” she wrote on New Year’s Eve 2019. “My whole life I’d thought I would follow the same path as everyone I’d grown up around. Have a steady job. Get married. Buy a house. Have kids. But the path didn’t unfold that way at all.”

Burton and Morgan had been dating at the time, and after 10 years and two children together, they finally tied the knot on Oct. 5 in New York.

“A decade later, I can look back at my younger self and say ‘it’s okay, honey! Happiness will surprise you! Let it!’ 2019 was incredibly good to our family,” the mom of two continued in her post. “The wedding I thought I wanted when I was 26 was made so much sweeter by waiting.”

Burton added, “My love for @jeffreydeanmorgan has evolved into something so much deeper and golden. Our children participated and were at our sides for all of it. It was the celebration of an entire decade. As I see all the year in review posts today, my entire year – my entire decade really – can be summed up in that one day.”

The star previously opened up to PEOPLE about the surprise special day — as there were reports that they had already wed years ago — and joked that their vows had been “a strange thing.”

“I mean, there was people interjecting and our kids crawling all over us,” she recalled. “And so it was a very conversational thing. I’ve been married on TV, and so it was very different from that, that’s what I’ll say.”