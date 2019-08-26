Jeffrey Dean Morgan Posts Hilarious Video of Daughter Covered in Hilarie Burton's 'Expensive' Cream

It’s never too early to start thinking about skincare, according to Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s daughter George Virginia!

The adorable 18-month-old made quite the mess after getting her hands into a jar of mom Hilarie Burton‘s “really expensive face cream,” The Walking Dead actor shared on Instagram over the weekend alongside a video of the little girl smearing it all over her dad’s beard and shirt.

Notably, the cream is already covering little George’s entire head. But she doesn’t seem to mind at all as she commits to sharing the experience with Morgan, 53, who can’t help smiling and laughing in spite of himself.

“George Morgan, what did you do?!” Burton, 37, playfully chides her baby girl from off camera as the couple’s 9-year-old son Augustus “Gus” can be heard giggling.

“She got quiet for a minute and, well … your hair is beautiful,” the actor tells his daughter in the cute footage.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and daughter George Jeffrey Dean Morgan/Instagram

RELATED: Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Delivering His Daughter During All-Natural Birth and Naming Her George

“George, look at me,” Burton continues, before Gus chimes in, “And she used it everywhere except her face!”

“George Morgan, did you use all of my face cream on your hair?” says the mother of two, prompting her daughter to simply look into the camera innocently.

“I swear … it all happened in like 1 minute … my watch,” Morgan continued in his caption. “My fault. Guess who owes mama @hilarieburton a new batch of magical face sauce? Bath time sucked.”

” ‘Don’t be mad!’ you hollered from the other room. ‘Just pull out your camera!’ ” Burton teased her husband in the comments section. “You are WRAPPED, Daddy. Better hope she never gets her hands on your Mustang! Love you, ya ol’ softie.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meet George Virginia! Hilarie Burton Shares First Photos of Daughter with Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Burton and Morgan welcomed George in February of last year — and her dad had a super-important job when it came to her safe arrival.

“We didn’t use doctors, we used a midwife, so I delivered both of my kids,” he told PEOPLE in April 2018. “The first time I didn’t know, I was shocked that I was part of it. I thought I was going to hold the leg, tell her to hopefully breathe and I wasn’t ready when I took my position.”

“This time I was a little bit more prepared and got in and got her out immediately,” Morgan added. “As soon as her head breached I reached in there, grabbed her by the cheeks and got her out. Hilarie was over it, so it was awesome. I got to deliver both my kids, for real, it was cool.”

And George is likely the last child for the couple. As the Rampage star told Howard Stern that same month, “We’re tapping out. Oh, dude I’m 52. Oh geez. Two’s perfect: boy and a girl.”