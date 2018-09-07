The Schroeder-Lloyd family is one stronger!

Big Brother alums Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd welcomed their second child, son Layton Sarti Schroeder, on Thursday, Sept. 6, the proud parents shared on Instagram Friday.

“I had a great delivery last night!! Everything went so smoothly & baby Layton came into this world while Bob Marley ‘could you be loved❤️’ was playing in the background,” Lloyd, 31, captioned a series of images of herself, Schroeder and baby Layton in the hospital.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more chill delivery. Thank you to my doctor & nurses here at the hospital! They are all rockstars,” added the new mom of two, sharing that her newborn weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 20½ inches.

Schroeder, 40, posted a similar photo set, shouting out the couple’s older son Lawson Keith, who turns 2 next month. “Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! 👶🏼👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 #family @bbjordanlloyd did such a great job! Thank you to all the amazing Doctors & nurses 🙏,” he wrote.

Jeff Schroeder and son Layton Jeff Schroeder/Instagram

Jordan Lloyd and son Layton Jeff Schroeder/Instagram

Layton Schroeder Jordan Lloyd/Instagram

Ahead of baby Layton’s birth, the spouses of two years shared videos to social media from the hospital following their check-in, where Lloyd expressed her sympathy for the “poor nurse” they had asked “a thousand questions.”

“It’s going to be a long day. Prayers for a healthy delivery & baby 👶!! So happy i’m getting a chance to try a [vagianl birth after cesarean section] & being in the moment,” Lloyd captioned one clip.

She added, “I’m laughing now but these contractions are starting to get intense & it’s just the beginning!”

Schroeder and Lloyd revealed they were expecting again in March, when the proud father-to-be shared the exciting news on his show Daily Blast Live. In April, he shared the sex of the baby on the way again on his show.

Instructing the rest of the cast on how to help with the reveal, Schroeder said, “We’re all holding eggs, some are holding blue eggs which represents a boy and our other half are holding pink eggs to represent a girl … And on the count of three we’re going to smash it anywhere you want on your body.”

“Lawson’s going to be a great Big brother!!” Lloyd later shared on Instagram.