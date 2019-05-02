Jeff Lewis Is Planning to Have a Second Child Without a Partner: 'The Next One Is by Myself'

Jeff Lewis is planning on having another child without a partner by his side.

The Flipping Out star shared the news via his SiriusXM show, Jeff Lewis Live, discussing his plan to have a second baby. Lewis, 49, said on Tuesday’s episode that “the next [child] is by myself. The next one is by myself.”

This follows the announcement that his ex Gage Edward is officially leaving Lewis’ design firm. “My partner left me three months ago,” Lewis said during the episode. “He’s leaving the business. I feel like he’s leaving again.”

Lewis and Edward share a daughter: Monroe Christine, 2½. Since their public split earlier this year, Lewis has referred to himself as a “single dad,” claiming their daughter has been staying with him since January.

The former couple dated for a decade prior to their separation this past January, before their official breakup the following month.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward with daughter Monroe Jeff Lewis/Instagram

Despite the fact that they are no longer together, the reality stars are working to successfully co-parent their daughter. Lewis told listeners on Tuesday that Edward is “a great dad.”

“I wouldn’t have had the baby without Gage,” Lewis said. “I wouldn’t have done it.”

It seems as though the parenting partnership has become more contentious lately, though, as Edward has threatened to hire a lawyer to combat Lewis’ alleged “harassment” of him.

Jeff Lewis and daughter Monroe Jeff Lewis/Instagram

The tension has affected their co-parenting as well, reminding Lewis why they split in the first place. “On Sunday morning, [Gage] came to see the baby and he was cold to me, really pissy,” Lewis said via his SiriusXM show. “That’s when I was like, ‘Your energy’s affecting me.’ “

The ex-partners are trying to work through their differences to co-parent successfully. “Monroe’s happiness is Jeff and Gage’s top priority,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “She’s their world.”

Jeff Lewis/Instagram

Lewis previously made it clear he is looking to expand his family and give Monroe a sibling — and he does not plan on necessarily having a partner by his side to do so.

“Within the next year, with or without Gage, I’m going to pursue having another child,” the Bravo star said on his SiriusXM show in February. “I think Monroe needs another sibling.”