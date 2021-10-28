Jeff Lewis Says Future Surrogate Is Undergoing Health Clearances: 'This Is Really Happening'

Jeff Lewis also jokes that he'll be "a little bit more discerning" when choosing godparents this time around

Jeff Lewis is making strides in the surrogacy process.

The 51-year-old Flipping Out alum offered an update on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live this week, sharing that the surrogate he matched with on his road to expanding his family is going through medical evaluations.

"It's been confirmed: My future surrogate flew from Phoenix last night to Orange County and she's at the fertility clinic today. She's getting all of her medical clearances," he says. "This is really happening."

Lewis is already dad to 5-year-old daughter Monroe Christine. He jokes that he'll be "a little bit more discerning, though, when I choose the godparents this time," hinting at his falling out with Jenni Pulos (the other godparent is Chaz Dean). "That didn't work out," says Lewis.

When asked if he's gonna go for a baby boy, he says, "I don't know." If all goes to plan, the implantation could be in December or January, Lewis explains.

Jeff Lewis Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

In September, Lewis said on his show, "I matched with a new surrogate. I like her a lot. We're actually in the contract phase." The interior designer went on to say that he has already had "serious" conversations with co-host Megan Weaver about his situation, particularly when it comes to deciding which embryo the surrogate should use.

"I was like, 'This is what's happening. We could potentially do a transfer in December or January, that gives us a September or October baby, blah blah blah,' " Lewis recalled. "And then I said, 'I have two embryos: the boy or the girl.' We really were seriously talking about, 'What do I do? Do I put in the boy or the girl?' "

"So Megan was giving me really serious advice — she's a mother of three," he explained. "She gave me some really good sound advice and I said, 'To be honest with you, Megan, I really want both of them.' "

When asked by his other co-host Doug Budin if he was "going to do things differently" this time around, Lewis said, "Yes, I have learned from my past mistakes." He added, "I'm not allowed to talk about that kind of stuff, but yeah."

Back in 2018, Lewis and his then-partner Gage Edward were sued by Alexandra Trent — the surrogate who carried their daughter Monroe — for unlawful recording, invasion of privacy and fraud after claiming that Flipping Out producers had filmed her labor and delivery without permission.

According to a complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE, Trent felt personally humiliated when footage from the delivery aired and she was "deeply damaged" by comments Lewis made about her in a separate interview that was then spliced into the episode.

Trent dismissed all claims and dropped the lawsuit, which also named Bravo and Authentic Entertainment, in March 2019 shortly after Lewis had split with Edward following a decade together.