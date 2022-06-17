The former Flipping Out star's new project was delayed an extra year and a half as a result of the pandemic

Jeff Lewis Says Slowing Down During the Pandemic Helped Him Get to Know Daughter Monroe, 5

Jeff Lewis wasn't expecting to spend three years away from TV, but he's grateful for what he gained during his time off.

The SiriusXM radio host and interior designer, 52, recently spoke to Extra's Billy Bush about what he did with his extra time between the end of Flipping Out in 2018 and the start of his new series, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.

"We were in development before the world got shut down, so everything got delayed a year… What should've been a year-and-half hiatus ended up being three and a half years," Lewis explained.

Lewis said that the best part of that time away was reconnecting with his 5-year-old daughter Monroe Christine, whom he shares with ex-partner Gage Edward.

"I forgot I had a child," he candidly shared. "I got to know my kid."

Spending quality time at home with Monroe led Lewis to make changes.

"I realized after the pandemic I wanted to spend more time with her," he said of his daughter. "So by reprioritizing and having more time to myself and more time with my kid, she's now more interested in me than her nanny."

Lewis, who is currently dating Chef Stuart O'Keeffe, is also hoping to grow his family via surrogate. In March, he revealed he was looking for a new surrogate after his previous surrogate had a failed embryo transfer.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward with daughter Monroe | Credit: Jeff Lewis/Instagram

"I only have one embryo left because I have a very low sperm count. That's the whole thing, I don't know if I can create any more embryos," Lewis said at the time. "I have one embryo left, it's a girl. And I woke up in the morning yesterday and I thought to myself, 'I only have this one embryo, and what if something is wrong with the surrogate? What if there's something in her body that rejected my sperm?'"