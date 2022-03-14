Jeff Lewis Reveals Embryo Transfer for Surrogate 'Did Not Make It': 'Very Disappointing'

"I was stunned because I was so convinced this was happening," Jeff Lewis says of finding out his ninth embryo did not take

Jeff Lewis is opening up about a recent "disappointment" in his surrogacy process.

On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, the 51-year-old shared that he had "sad news" regarding his journey to expand his family.

"Embryo No. 9, Jeff Jr., did not make it. It was very, very disappointing," he begins. "And I'm telling you, I was 100 percent convinced it was going to happen. One hundred percent convinced. So when they said to me it didn't take, I was like, stunned. I was stunned because I was so convinced this was happening."

Lewis, who is already dad to 5-year-old daughter Monroe Christine, says he was supposed to get his results at 5 p.m. so he was caught off guard when his doctor called him with the news at noon.

"I was on camera, I was mic'ed, I had no idea. And I was five minutes from a client meeting, an on-camera client meeting, and it just was like — I was shocked. I was shocked when they said it," he continues.

"They asked, 'Would you like to speak to Dr. Potter' and I said 'Yes.' I said, 'Was there anything wrong with the surrogate?' And they said, 'No. We don't know what happened,' " he recalls.

While the doctor said they could try again at the end of May, Lewis says he might "push that now."

"There's only one left, and [the doctor] said that there's only a 45 percent chance of taking. So I had to come to the realization this weekend that Monroe just might be it. But it was hard," Lewis shares.

"I will say, I've had a lot, in the last three to four weeks, I've had a lot of disappointment, sadness and hurt and all that," he continues.

One of his co-hosts adds, "Maybe you weren't meant to have a boy," to which Jeff replies, "You know who I think manifested that? Monroe. She did not want a brother, she wanted a sister."

Back in October, Lewis shared that the surrogate he matched with was beginning to go through medical evaluations.