Jeff Lewis Reveals He's 'Matched with a New Surrogate' for Another Baby: 'I Like Her a Lot'

Jeff Lewis is moving forward with plans to expand his family.

The Flipping Out alum, 51, revealed on Thursday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, he is in talks with a surrogate to carry another child for him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I matched with a new surrogate. I like her a lot. We're actually in the contract phase," shared Lewis, who is already father to 4-year-old daughter Monroe Christine.

The interior designer went on to say that he has already had "serious" conversations with co-host Megan Weaver about his situation, particularly when it comes to deciding which embryo the surrogate should use.

jeff lewis Jeff Lewis and daughter Monroe | Credit: jeff lewis/ instagram

"I was like, 'This is what's happening. We could potentially do a transfer in December or January, that gives us a September or October baby, blah blah blah,' " Lewis recalled. "And then I said, 'I have two embryos: the boy or the girl.' We really were seriously talking about, 'What do I do? Do I put in the boy or the girl?' "

"So Megan was giving me really serious advice — she's a mother of three," he explained. "She gave me some really good sound advice and I said, 'To be honest with you, Megan, I really want both of them.' "

When asked by his other co-host Doug Budin if he was "going to do things differently" this time around, Lewis said, "Yes, I have learned from my past mistakes."

"I'm not allowed to talk about that kind of stuff, but yeah," he added.

jeff-lewis.jpg Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

In 2018, Lewis and his then-partner Gage Edward were sued by Alexandra Trent — the surrogate who carried their daughter Monroe — for unlawful recording, invasion of privacy and fraud after claiming that Flipping Out producers had filmed her labor and delivery without permission.

According to a complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE, Trent felt personally humiliated when footage from the delivery aired and she was "deeply damaged" by comments Lewis made about her in a separate interview that was then spliced into the episode.

Trent dismissed all claims and dropped the lawsuit, which also named Bravo and Authentic Entertainment, in March 2019 shortly after Lewis had split with Edward following a decade together.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Lewis Lists $5 Million Sherman Oaks Compound He Shared With Ex Gage Edward — See Inside!

This May, Lewis announced that he and Edward have agreed to split custody of Monroe after what he called a "contentious" 26-month custody battle with his ex. Their joint custody agreement went into effect in June.