Jeff Lewis Says He and Ex Gage Edward Will Celebrate Daughter Monroe's 3rd Birthday Together

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward’s daughter Monroe Christine turns 3 on Friday — and she’s in for a very special birthday gift.

The former couple — whose 10-year romance ended when they split in February — will have a rare meal together with Monroe on her big day, at a lunch Lewis is planning.

News of Monroe’s birthday celebration was dropped by Lewis on Thursday, on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live.

It comes after a tough few months for Lewis, 49, and Edward, 34. The Flipping Out alums have been involved in a tense back and forth as they work out a permanent, legal custody agreement. It’s reportedly gotten so bad that, just 10 days ago, the two were no longer engaging in any friendly communication with one another.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jeff Lewis, Gage Edward and daughter Monroe Jeff Lewis/Instagram

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Cuts All Contact with Ex Amid Custody Dispute: ‘I No Longer Want to Communicate’

But all that will be pushed aside for Monroe’s birthday, Lewis said.

“Even though Gage and I have had some issues lately, I’ve invited him to lunch,” he explained. “So he and I are taking Monroe to lunch. I’m looking forward to it.”

Lewis went on to add that he will also be throwing a small birthday party for Monroe over the weekend, though didn’t say whether Edward would be invited.

“I invited a couple of people over on Saturday,” he said. “I got her a Peppa Pig bouncy house. So that’s what she’s doing.”

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Says He’s ‘Panicked’ After His Daughter Monroe, 2, Started Calling Her Nanny ‘Mom’

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, Edward shared a gallery of photos of Monroe — one of him holding her moments after she was born and another, taken recently.

“TBT to the first time holding the love of my life,” he said. “Tomorrow, she turns 3. 🎂❤️.”

A formal custody deal between Lewis and Edward has yet to be finalized. Currently, the two are trying out a “2-3-3 schedule” that sees the exes transferring Monroe between them every few days.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Says Custody Deal with Ex Has Fallen Apart: ‘I’m Co-Parenting My Child with a Child’

Monroe is currently attending a new preschool as well, after being expelled in mid-September from the prestigious Montessori preschool she had attended for comments Lewis had made about the school’s parents and administration on his radio show.

In early October, Lewis said he had gotten Monroe accepted into the new establishment after he “made a donation.”

For her birthday, Lewis told listeners on Thursday that he would be taking Monroe out of school “a little early.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).