Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Split Easter Celebrations with Daughter Monroe amid Custody Battle

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward’s daughter Monroe Christine had double the fun on Easter.

The 3½-year-old little girl celebrated the holiday twice over the weekend, once with Lewis and once with Edward, as her two parents — who split in February 2019 after 10 years together — continue their custody battle.

Edward, 35, spent most of Easter Sunday with Monroe, per his working agreement with Lewis.

Meanwhile, Lewis, 50, had Monroe on Saturday night, and filmed for his Instagram Stories followers video of Monroe discovering her Easter basket for the first time while he and his boyfriend Scott Anderson watched from the sidelines.

He recalled on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that leading up to the day, Monroe said she was a little nervous about the Easter bunny coming into the house, concerns that he calmed by assuring her the fictional figure would be leaving a basket if she was “a good girl.” When she saw the basket, she cheered with glee.

“The Easter bunny surprised her on Saturday night,” the Flipping Out alum said. “I videoed her opening up the door and finding the basket. Now, she had asked me if the Easter bunny was going to give her fruit snacks, so I had to throw a couple of fruit snacks in the Easter basket, and she was very excited.”

One thing Monroe wasn’t excited about? The dreamcatcher that was also by her basket.

As Lewis detailed, that gift was a last-minute decision by Anderson, who had put together the Easter basket.

“Supplies are limited. … CVS apparently sells dreamcatchers and he thought that was an appropriate gift. There was nothing to buy so he had to get creative,” Lewis recounted, adding that he expressed concern over the gift to Anderson. “I said to him, ‘I don’t know about the dream catcher,’ which was sitting in front of the basket. He’s like, ‘Let’s just leave it there and see what she does.’ ”

Sure enough, Monroe wasn’t happy. “She picked it up and then she threw it back down and said, ‘We’re going to leave it outside,’ ” Lewis said, with a laugh.

Eventually, Anderson was able to win her over. “Scott went over and opened it up and explained it to her and she was all about it,” Lewis said. “She made us install it. She hung it in her room.”

Lewis and Edward are currently awaiting a court date to determine their final custody agreement.

The former pair previously had an informal agreement, but when that system broke down, they began involving their lawyers. An attempt at mediation to find a permanent arrangement has so far been unsuccessful.

Back in February, Edward filed a lawsuit against Lewis, asking for equal shared custody of Monroe and legal support, as well as a request to change their daughter’s name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

Edward is also suing Lewis, requesting return payment of $125,000 Edward had previously loaned Lewis back in 2016.

Lewis had previously said that he was open to arbitration, but would now be fighting with Edward in court. He said back in March that he would no longer be talking to Edward.

“I’ve been very conflicted with my feelings for Gage,” Lewis said. “Once a week I cry about our family… I’ve been sad, I miss our family. But he’s making it so ugly that it’s helping me move on.”

“I [felt] the door was never truly closed. Now I’m going to stop talking to him. Unless there’s an emergency, unless Monroe’s ill, we’re not going to be checking in. … I just have to fully close that door,” Lewis said.

Jeff Lewis Live airs weekdays (12 p.m. ET) on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).