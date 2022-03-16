Jeff Lewis Says He's Finding a New Surrogate But Isn't 'Accusing' Her for Failed Embryo Transfer

"I’m going to start over with somebody new. I need another womb," Jeff Lewis said after recently revealing that his last embryo transfer to his surrogate did not take

Jeff Lewis is sharing an update on his surrogacy process after his last embryo transfer did not take.

During Tuesday's episode of his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live, the 51-year-old explained why he is looking for a new surrogate to help expand his family, though he isn't "accusing" his previous surrogate for the failed embryo transfer last week.

"I only have one embryo left because I have a very low sperm count. That's the whole thing, I don't know if I can create any more embryos," Lewis began. "I have one embryo left, it's a girl. And I woke up in the morning yesterday and I thought to myself, 'I only have this one embryo and what if something is wrong with the surrogate? What if there's something in her body that rejected my sperm?' "

"In this particular case, I can't take the risk because I only have one embryo left, so I sent her a nice text and explained. I told her I was very grateful and I appreciate everything she's done for me but I'm going to terminate that surrogacy contract because I just feel I'm going to start over with somebody new," he continued. "I need another womb. So, unfortunately, we're going to start the whole process over again. I'm going to have to interview surrogates."

Lewis said his reasoning for wanting a new surrogate is "just in case it was her and not the embryo," he wants to "be safe the next time around."

"I'm not accusing her of anything because we don't know what happened, but I hope people would understand that," he said. "It seems kind of cold, like I felt cold. She does get some money for this and now I … it doesn't matter, she went through all of this for me. All of the screenings and the fertility drugs, and I feel bad about it."

Asked how the surrogate took the news, Lewis revealed that the woman "didn't respond."

Lewis, who is already dad to 5-year-old daughter Monroe Christine, shared on his radio show Monday that he had "sad news" regarding his journey to expand his family.

"Embryo No. 9, Jeff Jr., did not make it. It was very, very disappointing," he said. "And I'm telling you, I was 100 percent convinced it was going to happen. One hundred percent convinced. So when they said to me it didn't take, I was like, stunned. I was stunned because I was so convinced this was happening."

"They asked, 'Would you like to speak to Dr. Potter' and I said 'Yes.' I said, 'Was there anything wrong with the surrogate?' And they said, 'No. We don't know what happened,' " he recalled.

Back in October, Lewis shared that the surrogate he matched with was beginning to go through medical evaluations.