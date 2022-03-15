Jeff Lewis Says Daughter Monroe, 5, Got Accepted into Preschool After Past Denied Application

Jeff Lewis has been open about the difficulty getting his 5-year-old daughter Monroe into a private school

Jeff Lewis is sharing an update on the journey to get his daughter into a good school.

On his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live Monday, the former Flipping Out star shared that his 5-year-old daughter Monroe Christine was finally accepted into a preschool they liked after previously being denied from other prospects.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Monroe did get into one of the three schools and it's a fantastic school. However, it's really far," he said, noting it's about 35 minutes away from his home without traffic. "So I'm thinking, 'Do I want my kid in the car for 45-60 minutes each way?' That's the problem. Or I'd have to move. But I don't know, I'm trying to figure that out."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jeff lewis Jeff Lewis' daughter Monroe | Credit: Jeff Lewis/Instagram; Inset: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lewis, 51, added that his ex and co-parent Gage Edward, 36, is also "more open-minded" to the possibility of Monroe attending a Catholic school like himself. However, for now, the Bravo star worries about his daughter's prospective school being "so far from my life."

"I'd literally have to change my life, move — we'd be far away from the studio, far away from [home]. The Catholic school we're talking about, we literally could walk there," he said.

Lewis noted that Monroe has also been put on the waiting list for another school they liked and their search is far from over.

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward with daughter Monroe | Credit: Jeff Lewis/Instagram

The reality star previously detailed his struggle to get his little girl into a private school.

In December, Lewis shared that one of Monroe's applications to a private school had been denied.

The news came on the heels of a revelation that Lewis, his staff and some of his famous friends contracted COVID at a "superspreader" holiday party he hosted. Though Lewis didn't share the date of the rejection or explicitly connect the school rejection to the news coverage, he had been facing considerable backlash.

Lewis explained on his show that Edward feared the criticism would hinder Monroe's "four or five" other private school applications.

"Gage and I in the last week or two have been getting along famously and coparenting nicely until all those articles [about the party] came out," he said at the time. "And now Gage is concerned Monroe is not going to get into private school."

"This is very bad timing for us," he added. "We've heard back from one school, and they got back to us right away. They said, 'We know who you are. We know who Monroe is and ... we are not interested in Monroe.' That's what they said."