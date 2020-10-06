Jeff Lewis Reveals Daughter Monroe, 3½, Is Having 'Behavior' Issues at School: 'Very Worried'

"If [Scott] wasn't there, I probably would've started crying because I'm very, very worried about Monroe," Jeff Lewis said on his Radio Andy show Monday

Jeff Lewis is voicing his concerns over his daughter Monroe Christine's behavior at school.

On Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live, the Flipping Out star discussed going to pick up Monroe (who turns 4 later this month) from school alongside ex Scott Anderson after the two had attended a therapy session following their recent split to see how they might be able to work things out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After being advised by the therapist to "keep [things] light" between them, they arrived at Monroe's school only to find a bit of an unexpected situation that was anything but light.

"Out come the two administrators [without] Monroe and I'm like, 'What the f---?' And they say, 'Can we talk to you for a minute? ... We're very concerned about Monroe. We're concerned about her behavior,' " recalled Lewis, 50. " 'She's been crying, she's confused, she doesn't know who's picking her up ... there's been a little bit of a regression.' "

"I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And then it's just on my face — I'm concerned, I'm worried," the father of one continued. "They went back to get her and honestly if [Scott] wasn't there, I probably would've started crying because I'm very, very worried about Monroe."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Scott Anderson and Jeff Lewis Jeff Lewis/Instagram

He went on to joke that "There's never a f---ing light day here. It's dark every day. There's no light day. There's no light evening. There's no light dinners. Nothing's f---ing light."

Lewis shares Monroe with ex Gage Edward, from whom he split in February 2019 after 10 years together. Harsh words have flown between the two over the months since, with Lewis opening up back in May about his ex allegedly saying he wants "50 percent custody" of Monroe.

Lewis had previously shared that the two were working on a permanent custody agreement with their lawyers. He had previously filed a proposed agreement and Edward, 36, countered, demanding equal time with their daughter, as well as requesting to change her name from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

Since their split in February 2019, the exes had an informal shared custody arrangement, but when that system broke down, they involved their lawyers. An attempt at mediation to find a permanent arrangement had been unsuccessful as of May.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Lewis' Daughter, 2, Expelled from Preschool After He Criticized It on the Radio

Last fall, Lewis and Edward were looking for a new preschool for Monroe after she was expelled from the prestigious Montessori preschool she had been attending.

According to Lewis, the decision was made by administrators at the elite institution after they received complaints over negative comments he'd made about the school on his radio show, including criticisms he lobbied about a "Back to School Night" for parents. The Bravo star had also read two internal emails from parents, and mocked them (without using their full names).

In the end, he said, the experience taught him that the Montessori institution wasn't the right fit for Monroe anyway. "I picked the wrong school," Lewis explained. "Next time, I'm going to trust my gut. I felt like the school was too regimented, too structured. I think, it's not a college prep course. It's preschool."