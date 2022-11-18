Jeff Goldblum Says He's Having 'Such Fun' as a Dad to Two Young Kids at 70: 'It's Revivifying'

Jeff Goldblum is having a blast with his little boys.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today Thursday about being an older parent, the actor — who turned 70 late last month — raved that he has "such fun" with sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7.

"It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced," he said, referencing wife Emilie Livingston, a Canadian dancer and gymnast.

"Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable," he added. "She's heroic beyond imagination."

While noting he finds their family dynamic to be "spectacular," Goldblum also acknowledged how difficult parenting can also be.

"And it's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile," Goldblum said.

"As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7 they can be like feral creatures unleashed," he laughed. "Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great."

Jeff Goldblum/Instagram

Commenting on his family in 2018, Goldblum told British outlet iNews, "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it."

"I'm glad I waited," he later admitted about becoming a dad. "It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to."

"What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them," Goldblum added.