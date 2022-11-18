Celebrity Parents Jeff Goldblum Says He's Having 'Such Fun' as a Dad to Two Young Kids at 70: 'It's Revivifying' Jeff Goldblum opened up about his experience as a dad to sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 01:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jeff Goldblum/Instagram Jeff Goldblum is having a blast with his little boys. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today Thursday about being an older parent, the actor — who turned 70 late last month — raved that he has "such fun" with sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7. "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced," he said, referencing wife Emilie Livingston, a Canadian dancer and gymnast. "Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable," he added. "She's heroic beyond imagination." While noting he finds their family dynamic to be "spectacular," Goldblum also acknowledged how difficult parenting can also be. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Josh Brolin, Eddie Murphy, Hugh Grant and More: Hollywood's Older Dads Club "And it's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile," Goldblum said. "As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7 they can be like feral creatures unleashed," he laughed. "Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great." Jeff Goldblum/Instagram Commenting on his family in 2018, Goldblum told British outlet iNews, "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it." "I'm glad I waited," he later admitted about becoming a dad. "It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to." "What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them," Goldblum added.