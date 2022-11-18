Jeff Goldblum Says He's Having 'Such Fun' as a Dad to Two Young Kids at 70: 'It's Revivifying'

Jeff Goldblum opened up about his experience as a dad to sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 01:27 PM
Jeff Goldblum and klds
Photo: Jeff Goldblum/Instagram

Jeff Goldblum is having a blast with his little boys.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today Thursday about being an older parent, the actor — who turned 70 late last month — raved that he has "such fun" with sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7.

"It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced," he said, referencing wife Emilie Livingston, a Canadian dancer and gymnast.

"Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable," he added. "She's heroic beyond imagination."

While noting he finds their family dynamic to be "spectacular," Goldblum also acknowledged how difficult parenting can also be.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"And it's challenging and it's sometimes maddening and very volatile," Goldblum said.

"As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7 they can be like feral creatures unleashed," he laughed. "Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It's great."

Jeff Goldblum 70th B Day. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChS29rph-Z4/ Jeff Goldblum/Instagram
Jeff Goldblum/Instagram

Commenting on his family in 2018, Goldblum told British outlet iNews, "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it."

"I'm glad I waited," he later admitted about becoming a dad. "It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to."

"What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them," Goldblum added.

Related Articles
Emilie Goldblum /Instagram. Jeff Goldblum 70th B Day. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkBW8IIKKSN/
Jeff Goldblum's Wife Emilie Planned a 'Surprise' Italy Vacation for the Actor's 70th Birthday 
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Zooey Deschanel Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Scott an 'Amazing Stepdad'
Jessica Biel on TODAY
Jessica Biel Is Still 'Finding That Balance' as a Mom of 2: 'You Have to Take Time for Yourself'
Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
ELF, Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel Explains Why 'Elf' Is Still a 'Little Bit Scary' for Her Two Kids
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says Savannah Guthrie Is So Funny She Sometimes Worries They'll Get Fired: 'She Drops Bombs'
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Was 'Terrified' After Finding Out He Was Having Twins at 56: 'Such a Disaster'
George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life
George Clooney Jokes He Wants to Be 'Out of It' When Daughter Ella Starts Dating
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
All About Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum's Wife
Mark Wahlberg with his kids
Mark Wahlberg Says He Moved from L.A. to Nevada to Give His Kids a 'Better Life': It Made 'Sense for Us'
Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know
Hoda Kotb Rollout
Hoda Kotb on Joy of Raising Haley and Hope, Co-Parenting with Her Ex — and Why She'd Adopt Again
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Savannah Guthrie Says She and Hoda Kotb Bond Over Being 'Older Moms': 'It Gives You Perspective'
Eli Manning's daughter hockey
Eli Manning Shares Photo of Daughter, 7, at First Hockey Practice — Where He Forgot Her Helmet!
Kelly Clarkson Variety
Kelly Clarkson Says She Pushed Back Show Time to Split School Pick-Ups with Nanny: 'I Made That Call'