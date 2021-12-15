Social media star Jeena Wilder asked her followers if they bring all of their kids to birthday parties if only one child gets invited

Mom of 5 Sparks Debate After Saying She Brings Whole Family to Birthday Parties: 'You Get All of Us'

Jeena Wilder is never leaving anyone behind.

The South Carolina social media star recently shared a video on TikTok and Instagram where she revealed that if one of her children gets invited to a birthday party, she brings the entire family. Wilder shares five children with her husband, ranging in age from 4 months to 9 years old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"POV when you invite one of my children to a birthday party," she wrote over the video as her family danced in a line. "You invite one child you get all of us… Don't worry we bring awesome gifts."

"If one of your children is invited to a birthday party does that mean all of your kids can go?" Wilder asked her followers in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cute video then sparked a debate in the comments section about party etiquette and whether or not it's socially acceptable to bring additional children.

"No. That's so rude to me. If my child is friends w your child, through school, church, sports what have you ..and invites them to their bday party that doesn't mean my child is inviting all your other children. That seems just very intrusive and entitled," one person commented.

Another user added, "Haha I had no idea this was a thing! But if I was a parent and all the siblings showed up, as long as they were well behaved and polite I'd be so surprised but really happy they came too! The more the merrier right?!"

In her TikTok video caption, Wilder explained that she's "team the whole family goes" but clarified her reasoning.

"My husband works a lot and most days it's just me and the kids! I always RSVP or ask the parents first," she wrote.

"I know that not everyone feels that way so I always make sure I spend a little bit more on the birthday gift than the average person would to make up for it," she later added on Instagram, noting in the comments that most of her kids also have the same friends because they are close in age.

Social media star Jeena Wilder on transracial adoption and being a mom of seven Credit: A Goodyear’s Photography

On Sunday, the mom of five told TODAY that she didn't expect her stance to spark controversy on social media because it's what she and her friends typically do.

"It's a small group of friends where we all have multiple kids, but all of our kids are under certain age," she explained to the outlet. "So we're all like, 'Hey, don't you find it weird where your kid might get invited to a friend's party that you don't know the parents and how all the parents just dip and run?' And I'm just like, 'Yes!' I always find that weird. Whenever I send out party invites, it's always the whole family."

Wilder added to TODAY that she's "okay" if people don't agree with her and that the only thing that matters is "respecting other people how they do it."